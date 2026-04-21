RTL

The last edition of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" before the Whitsun break had it all: a contestant who embarrassed Günther Jauch with marriage dreams, a contestant who misread the million-dollar question - and still went home with half a million in the end. And Bill Kaulitz was also allowed to take part.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the last "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" episode before the Whitsun break, contestant Sylvia Schindler visibly embarrassed presenter Günther Jauch with excerpts from her dream diary - including their wedding.

Candidate Tom Wollnik reached the million-dollar question, but read it wrong and decided not to guess - he left the show with 500,000 euros.

Musician Bill Kaulitz was scheduled as a telephone joker, but only got his turn after the decisive question - at the end and without any relevance to the game. Show more

Tom Wollnik from Berlin was already facing a sensation at the start of his comeback: it had been almost three years since a contestant had reached the one million euro stage. Now it was that time again. The "Who wants to be a millionaire?" studio audience greeted the overhang candidate with corresponding applause.

Before the million-euro question, a video showed Wollnik's path to this highest level of the RTL quiz show. Günther Jauch then interviewed the candidate. Asked about his sleep over the past week, Tom Wollnik revealed: "The first night was still difficult, then everything was fine, I was also looking forward to the show and last night there was excitement again." In addition, his "risk tolerance has decreased significantly". He would only answer the million-dollar question if he was "very sure".

Günther Jauch reported that he was often asked whether "someone like that would prepare for the show again during the week" and that he would advise against it. Wollnik also saved himself the trouble, because otherwise he would be "looking for the smallest needle in the biggest haystack".

Candidate surprised by million-dollar question

Although Günther Jauch saved him from misinterpreting the question, the candidate gave up - and was delighted to receive half a million euros. RTL

Unsurprisingly, it became clear that the million-euro question was not on his mind. The content was also about money, albeit very small amounts: "According to the ECB, which euro coin had the fewest coins in circulation at the beginning of 2026?" 2 euros, 50 cents, 20 cents, 5 cents?

"I am very grateful to you, because you make it very easy for me: I don't know, I would have to guess and I don't dare to do that," decided Tom Wollnik. But the presenter didn't want to make it that easy for him ...

Günther Jauch motivated the candidate to think hard. "There's probably a lot of the small and the big ones, because they're often given out. I wouldn't think there are that many of the medium ones - maybe 50 cents," Tom Wollnik reflected. Therefore, he would - theoretically - choose the 5-cent coin.

Jauch recognized the candidate's mistake: "But we're looking for the one with the fewest copies..." Wollnik realized: "Thank you very much." Jauch could hardly believe it: "Great, he read the question wrong, super!" Wollnik mused: "That doesn't just happen with the 500-euro question, apparently." He would now think 20 cents, but he would rather pass.

"And you go home with a paltry 500,000 euros, which could be doubled in seconds," Jauch tried to lure him in. In vain: "I think 500,000 euros is a very nice prize," Wollnik remained steadfast.

The majority was wrong

Nevertheless, Günther Jauch was curious as to how the viewers would have decided. A simulated second audience joker was used. The result would have been useless even if Wollnik had been allowed to use it in real life: 20 percent were in favor of A, just as many for B. 24 percent thought C was likely, D received 36 percent of the votes.

The small majority (5 cents) was just as wrong as Tom Wollnik would have been with 20 cents: 50 cents would have been correct. Jauch explained: "There are just over 8 billion copies of the 2 euro coin and over 14 billion copies of the 20 cent coin. The 5-cent coin even exists over 25 billion times and the 50-cent coin is the rarest of the four - just 7.5 billion times."

Tom Wollnik was nevertheless understandably pleased: he could really use half a million euros right now. He has to pay off a loan for a new apartment.

Suddenly Jauch becomes uncomfortable

Sylvia Schindler won 4,000 euros. After that, her obsolete second telephone joker was to have his say, as he had wanted it so much. It was Bill Kaulitz. RTL

On Monday evening, Jauch also became uncomfortable at times. The culprit was Sylvia Schindler - journalist, Youtuber and romance author - who told the presenter that she regularly dreams about him. She provided the proof right away: Excerpts from her dream diary.

In the first dream, Jauch was standing in the middle of a flock of sheep and held out his hand to her. In the second, the elevator doors opened in New York - and Jauch was standing behind them with a tiramisu. And then: he told her to "put on her wedding dress as quickly as possible". Jauch grinned bravely at first, but looked increasingly uncomfortable. When Schindler stood up after a correct answer and wanted to thank him, he firmly blocked it: "Please don't get too close to me, but solve this task!"

Schindler could actually have used her celebrity telephone joker for the 4000-euro question: Musician Bill Kaulitz had agreed. However, she initially drew another joker - who was unable to help. Jauch then emphasized a crucial part of the question, whereupon Schindler herself came up with the correct answer: "70 years of Schilling" - meaning the singer Peter Schilling, known from "Major Tom". Kaulitz was still allowed to answer the phone briefly at the end - but only for fun, as there was nothing more to be won. Schindler gave up on the 8000 euro question and went home with 4000 euros.