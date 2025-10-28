Happy ending: Florian Lorenz won 64,000 euros and invited the presenter to eat burgers. RTL

"You wrote that wrong here," Florian Lorenz tried to pass the buck to the editors of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". "We haven't had this much insolence in a long time!" raged Jauch. But then came a happy ending.

Sven Ziegler

One of the most entertaining guests on the last episodes of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" was undoubtedly contestant Florian Lorenz, who was allowed to sit in the guessing chair on the October 27 show. The 35-year-old from Lohmar in North Rhine-Westphalia is an account manager in the medical technology sector. He chose the risk variant with four jokers. Günther Jauch acted as an unofficial fifth joker by putting the brakes on the candidate in the 1000-euro question.

"What does a woman wear underneath rather than over - although the name originally means 'little coat'?" Blazer, petticoat, jacket or overall? Florian Lorenz immediately answered "overalls". Jauch was kind enough not to log in the answer, but asked: "Why?" Now Lorenz realized that he had misread the question. He got the audience on board. 98 percent were in favor of the correct answer: "Petticoat".

Candidate accidentally shaved off his eyebrow before the interview

After the 2000 mark, Günther Jauch went into the obligatory small talk mode. "I'm always told little stories on my cards beforehand, and with some of them I say: Yes, that's quite nice. With some I say: That's not really a story." Then he laughed mischievously: "I thought your story was pretty good."

Florian Lorenz from Lohmar amused the audience with private anecdotes and teased Günther Jauch. RTL

He alluded to a mishap the candidate had during an online job interview. He had accidentally shaved off an eyebrow while primping before the job interview. He immediately dialed his private telephone hotline for emergencies - his own partner. She gave him a crash course in painting artificial eyebrows. For a uniform look, Lorenz shaved off the second brow before he was satisfied with the result. He admitted his mishap in the middle of the online application. His honesty was not only rewarded with resounding laughter - he also got the job. "He's still my boss today," said the candidate about his interviewer at the time.

Worth 8,000 euros: "A biography written on the occasion of the 150th birthday of which man landed at number 1 on the bestseller list in 2025?" Hans, Michael, Günter, Thomas? The female telephone joker had to pass. Günther Jauch blamed Florian Lorenz. He had not emphasized the word play "Mann", referring to Thomas Mann, as a clue when reading out. The candidate looked for the blame elsewhere ...

Candidate's accusation: "You spelled that wrong!"

"You wrote that wrong here," Florian Lorenz blamed the presenter and his editorial team. "What?! That's great!" Günther Jauch marveled. The audience jeered in amusement. "We haven't had this much impertinence for a long time!" said Jauch in mock indignation.

Now the presenter wanted to hear another amusing anecdote from Florian Lorenz. However, it was only funny for the others. The candidate suffers from arachnophobia. "The lady at my side", who had also traveled with him today for emotional support, regularly had to bring spiders around the corner for him. "I don't want them in the garden either. She'll run back into the house where it's nice and warm," argued the candidate. "I want to be there, I also want to see the body," he confessed.

Günther Jauch had to laugh. Another trauma: "I saw on Galileo that thousands of spiders crawl into your mouth when you're asleep." Jauch did the counter-check: anyone who had ever experienced this should stand up, he asked the audience. No one responded, but Florian Lorenz was not convinced: "Yes, you do sleep at night."

"Just say you want to go home"

Worth 64,000 euros: "The so-called Börteboote are a landmark of which island?" Rügen, Helgoland, Borkum, Fehmarn? The additional joker in the audience pleaded for Heligoland. "I'll go straight for that too," suggested Lorenz. "Stop, stop, stop!" Jauch put the brakes on and wanted to know what Börteboote are. The joker knew that they were used to "circumnavigate". "That's actually enough for me," said Florian Lorenz. "Just say you want to go home," commented Jauch. But the answer was correct.

Worth 125,000 euros: "When classifying rice into its three basic types, a distinction is often made between long-grain, round-grain and ...?" Edge-grain rice, medium-grain rice, hollow-grain rice, double-grain rice? The candidate gave up and was delighted to receive 64,000 euros. "Now we'll make ourselves another burger," he thought aloud. The audience was amused. "Come and join us for a burger," Florian Lorenz suggested to the presenter. "I invite you," he added generously.

The audience laughed and applauded. Günther Jauch also smiled: "You know, that's what you do it for: you work towards getting a burger for yourself at the end of the show." The correct answer would have been "medium grain rice".

Candidate drops to 500 euros after confusing joker statement

Erik Sparn-Wolf from Darmstadt was the unlucky contestant of the evening. His €32,000 question: "Where does the winner kiss a strip of bricks at the finish line after the race?" Indy 500, Paris-Roubaix, Berlin Marathon, Dakar Rally? The telephone joker could imagine answer B, "but totally unsure, I would go out if it were me". The less than hopeful words amused Jauch and the studio audience. The candidate seemed even more confused than before, yet Erik Sparn-Wolf followed the advice - and fell low to 500 euros.

Overhang candidate Silke Hellwinkel from Weinheim in Baden-Württemberg won 64,000 euros. Ute Krüger-Anastassatos from Schwabach in Bavaria walked away with 16,000 euros.