"Who wants to be a millionaire?" Candidate reveals Günther Jauch's school grades

Carlotta Henggeler

18.3.2025

Günther Jauch got chatty with his candidates on "Who wants to be a millionaire?".
RTL

"WWM" presenter Günther Jauch couldn't resist a side blow: One candidate answered a question before the possible answers appeared on the screen - much to the displeasure of the presenter.

18.03.2025, 09:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the RTL quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", a funny exchange of blows between Günther Jauch and his candidates provided entertainment.
  • A music teacher impressed Jauch by knowing the answers before the answer options were shown.
  • Another candidate jokingly revealed Jauch's Matura grade and won 64,000 euros in the end despite an uncertain start.
A funny exchange about education and gaps in education caused a stir on the RTL quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?".

Two candidates pushed presenter Günther Jauch to the limits of his patience - and at the same time made him reveal anecdotes from his former life in a shared flat.

Music teacher Eric Gressel, who had already brought home 500 euros from the previous show, made things particularly exciting. But instead of being nervous, he immediately knew the answer to the 4000 euro question - before Jauch had even finished formulating the question.

"Who wants to be a millionaire?"Günther Jauch, are 15 questions enough to fall in love?

This clearly went against the presenter's grain. "I think they're the worst: those nodders or smilers!" Jauch commented dryly when Gressel already had the right answer in his head.

And indeed, the candidate demonstrated impressive knowledge: Without waiting for the possible answers, he made it clear that a "direct injection" belongs to a diesel engine - and not, for example, to a hypodermic needle, a water pistol or a urinal user.

The quick-witted repartee between Jauch and his contestants caused numerous laughs in the audience and proved once again: "Who wants to be a millionaire?" is not just about knowledge, but also about wordplay.

Analysis of the big chancellor battle. With just 5 words, Weidel makes Jauch and all the candidates freeze

Not every candidate in the hot seat of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" impresses with their knowledge and self-confidence - and Tim Holzhäuer was no exception. His journey through the RTL quiz show was characterized by uncertainty, strange answers and a surprising success.

Even the harmless-sounding 300-euro question ("What term describes a floor covering?") got Holzhäuer thinking. "Kitchens in the kitchen", "floorboards in the hallway", "bathrooms in the bathroom" or "balconies on the balcony"? He had no idea.

When asked by Günther Jauch, he even confessed that he didn't even know what flooring was in his own shared flat - and that no one had ever cleaned it in three weeks.

Jauch did not miss this opportunity. He recalled his own time in a shared flat, when there was a strict cleaning schedule. "North Korean-like", he and his flatmates monitored compliance with the cleanliness rules back then - with the positive side effect that female visitors did not immediately leave. "At least not for hygienic reasons," Jauch added with his typical grin. When asked by Holzhäuer for what other reasons, the presenter left the answer open.

Spilled the beans. Günther Jauch and the secret of his popularity

But it wasn't just hygiene that the budding sports journalist had his problems with. In the 1000-euro question, he needed the audience joker to find out that "Monday blues" is the least favorite music - and not "Friday jazz" or "Saturday soul". Jauch also had to persuade him to use a joker for the 4000-euro question. Thanks to the 50:50 joker, he realized that the word he was looking for was "Roheit" and not "Hoheit".

Then it got personal: Jauch asked Holzhäuer about his A-level average. "Similar to yours," the candidate replied cheekily. "We're both in the three-comma club, aren't we?" Jauch confirmed with a grin: 3.1. Holzhäuer preferred not to reveal his own A-level grade.

Despite his uncertain start, Holzhäuer surprised everyone in the end. He was the most successful candidate of the evening! While others dropped out at 32,000 euros, he cracked the 64,000-euro question. Without hesitation, he knew that Cristiano Ronaldo was the first person to reach 200 million Instagram followers - and not Kim Kardashian, Pope Francis or Ed Sheeran.

An unexpected triumph for the candidate, who didn't even know his own floor at the beginning.

