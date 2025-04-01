"WWM" contestant Manja Graewe raves about Günther Jauch. Bild: RTL

Funny moments on "WWM": While one contestant suspected that the presenter wanted to get rid of him as quickly as possible, a female contestant tried to sweet-talk him with compliments. Both caused Günther Jauch to be somewhat overwhelmed.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Medical student Vincent Eiselt impressed on "WWM" with his detailed knowledge of basic law, but caused confusion with long pauses for thought and an invented "calming employee".

Candidate Manja Graewe openly flirted with Günther Jauch, called him charming like Roland Kaiser and spoke of the appearance as a "wonderful date".

Both candidates won 32,000 euros, with Graewe toasting the evening with flirting and a glass of gin, while Eiselt shone with her knowledge of over-eating eggs. Show more

"Who wants to be a millionaire?" overhang candidate Vincent Eiselt is a medical student from Berlin. He amazed the presenter with his first question of the evening because he not only knew the correct answer (gold), but also the paragraph in the Basic Law that was not even asked: "Which term appears in the Basic Law?" Gold, silver, bronze, platinum? "I had a kind of pre-law course during my Abitur, where you had to memorize the 146 articles," reported Vincent Eiselt. There was a lot of applause in the studio and the grandma who had come along was audibly delighted: "Oh, that's great!"

At the keyword "gold", Jauch moved on to the candidate's hobby. "Don't we have a photo, because if I explain it so abstractly, people will think I'm a weirdo," said Vincent Eiselt. Jauch teased mischievously: "You mean with a photo you're no longer an eccentric?" The audience laughed because the photo showed a golden hippopotamus - a rare special figure for the 40th anniversary of the Ü-Eggs. The candidate revealed that he kept the collector's item in a safe deposit box.

Worth 64,000 euros: "Who lived in accommodation called Longwood House for the last five years of their life?" Galileo Galilei, Napoleon Bonaparte, Kaiser Wilhelm II, Don Quixote? The contestant thought for so long that Jauch became impatient and recommended the last remaining joker. "No, no, no, let me think a bit more," Vincent Eiselt demanded. "You're looking so skeptical again, it was the same last week," he lamented. Now he consulted the female telephone joker, but the lady couldn't help.

"They want to get rid of me, I have a feeling," Vincent Eiselt thought. He felt more at ease during his first appearance, thanks to the "reassurer" named Alfonso, who was assigned to him. Jauch was astonished - firstly because he knew nothing about "personal reassurance staff" on behalf of RTL, and secondly because the editors told him on the display that they were not aware of any staff member by that name. The contestant resolved the issue: He was referring to the dog of a make-up artist. Despite the absence of the therapy dog in his second appearance, Vincent Eiselt still managed to win 32,000 euros. He would have guessed the correct answer: Napoleon.

Men of stature? Roland Kaiser and Günther Jauch as rivals!

The €4,000 question for the next candidate was: "If it's about pharmacy, which federal institute is responsible?" BfHanD, BfFusS, BfArM, BfBeiN? "That's a new complaint," commented Günther Jauch when Manja Graewe announced that "the chair is very uncomfortable".

The presenter argued that she was propping her feet up like on a bar stool. "Yes, but there's no bar here," the candidate countered. Jauch inquired: "Are you missing a drink?" Read between the lines! Jauch whined that he was now facing a shitstorm, as he does every time there is alcohol on the show.

When sober, Graewe was suspicious. She believed that "BfArM stands for Federal Institute for Drugs" and gambled. Correct! 8000 worth: "South of Leipzig, Germany's largest ...?" opened in the summer of 2024 on an area of five square kilometers. National park, spa park, solar park, leisure park? Before the answer, the two toasted to the evening - Graewe with gin, Jauch with water. After the 50:50 joker, the candidate correctly guessed solar park.

After the 16,000 mark, Manja Graewe blurted out that Roland Kaiser was Jauch's "rival" in her eyes. Jauch wanted to know more. "You're from the generation where people say: these are still men with stature," she explained. Kaiser and Jauch were "charmers who tell stories with their looks and use words that can get under your skin", the candidate enthused almost poetically.

Jauch was overwhelmed and made a surprised face. The joint interpretation of Kaiser's catchy tune "Manchmal (möchte ich schon mit dir)" quickly failed due to Jauch's text uncertainty. Nevertheless, Jauch received a compliment: "Our date here today is more interesting than I thought."

The 64,000-euro question: "Which Germany-wide standard was once pioneered by controversial Hamburg Senator of the Interior Ronald Schill?" Biometric ID cards, blue police uniforms, smoking bans in pubs, speed camera marathons? The telephone joker had to pass and Manja Graewe decided to leave it at 32,000 euros. She would have guessed correctly: "blue police uniform".

As a parting shot, she thanked them self-deprecatingly for the "wonderful date", which she nevertheless had to end. "But don't feel set back by this now," she added with a wink. Jauch came clean. "Give my regards to Roland," said the pop star's "rival" as he said goodbye.

This is how the other candidates played

Insurance broker Ufuk Durdagi from Berlin knew that his wife was sitting behind him in the audience and dreaming of a trip to Dubai. That should work out: He walked away with 16,000 euros.

Primary school teacher Alexandra Kemper from Ahaus near Münster got a helping hand from the presenter at the 500 mark because he thought the question was "a mess". "If the pharmacist types in Wiagra or Ibuprofän 600, he's not actually doing anything wrong, because after all, they are ...?" Well-tolerated, over-the-counter, without side effects, prescription-only? Thanks to Jauch's subtle hints, she recognized the play on words and chose D. After the 4000-euro question, Kemper will continue next week.

More videos from the department