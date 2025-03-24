In the middle of "Who wants to be a millionaire"Candidate suddenly has to go to the toilet - and just leaves Jauch sitting there
Sven Ziegler
24.3.2025
If the bladder is pressing, it often can't go fast enough: Contestant Vincent Eiselt had to urinate so urgently that he ran to the toilet during the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", leaving Günther Jauch laughing.
24.03.2025, 17:30
24.03.2025, 17:34
Bruno Bötschi
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Medical student Vincent Eiselt had so much pressure on his bladder that he had to run to the toilet during the recording of the TV show " Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?".
Emergency urination may not be refused.
But a little torture seems to be allowed - at least when presenter Günther Jauch is playing for a million euros.
Well, when the bladder pinches, you often have to do things very quickly. And it doesn't matter whether he or she is sitting in a TV studio.
So what to do?
Candidate Vincent Eiselt from Berlin takes a pragmatic view and asks presenter Günther Jauch in a whisper just before the commercial breaks: "Could I go to the toilet? This is really pressing, I have to pee."
"We then withdraw 200 euros every five minutes"
Urination may not be refused. But a little torture seems to be allowed - at least when a TV show is being played for a million euros.