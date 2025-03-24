Medical student Vincent Eiselt's bladder is so tight that he has to run to the toilet during the TV show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". Picture: RTL

If the bladder is pressing, it often can't go fast enough: Contestant Vincent Eiselt had to urinate so urgently that he ran to the toilet during the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", leaving Günther Jauch laughing.

Emergency urination may not be refused.

But a little torture seems to be allowed - at least when presenter Günther Jauch is playing for a million euros. Show more

Was it the excitement? Or had contestant Vincent Eiselt simply had too much to drink before the recording of the TV show "Who wants to be a millionaire?"?

Well, when the bladder pinches, you often have to do things very quickly. And it doesn't matter whether he or she is sitting in a TV studio.

So what to do?

Candidate Vincent Eiselt from Berlin takes a pragmatic view and asks presenter Günther Jauch in a whisper just before the commercial breaks: "Could I go to the toilet? This is really pressing, I have to pee."

"We then withdraw 200 euros every five minutes"

Urination may not be refused. But a little torture seems to be allowed - at least when a TV show is being played for a million euros.

"Yes, as an exception," answers Jauch with a smile on his face.

Afterwards, however, the presenter doesn't just let the contestant run to the toilet. "We'll withdraw 200 euros every five minutes," he calls after Eiselt as he runs to the toilet.

You can find out whether the candidate makes it back to the TV studio in time today, Monday, March 24, from 8.15 p.m. on RTL.

