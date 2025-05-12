In 2024, Bella Hadid stepped onto the red carpet in Cannes in a transparent dress. KEYSTONE

The Cannes Film Festival is responding to the naked dress trend with a stricter dress code. Nudity is now forbidden on the red carpet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A stricter dress code applies at the Cannes Film Festival: Nudity is forbidden "for reasons of decency".

Anyone who violates this will be excluded from the red carpet.

The new dress code is probably a reaction to the naked dress trend. Show more

The Cannes Film Festival begins on Tuesday. This year with a stricter dress code. According to the official website, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet and in all other festival areas - "for reasons of decency". Anyone who does not adhere to this rule will be excluded from the red carpet.

The trigger is probably the so-called naked dress trend. In recent years, stars have increasingly appeared in see-through or skimpy dresses. At the Cannes Film Festival recently, for example, models Bella Hadid (28) and Irina Shayk (39).

Tuxedos are compulsory for men

The organizers do not define exactly what is considered nudity. However, in addition to too little fabric, too much fabric is also undesirable. Voluminous dresses, especially those with a large train, are not permitted as they could impede the flow of guests and make seating in the theater more difficult.

Model Irina Shayk in Cannes 2023, covering her chest with two crossed leather strips and leaving the rest of her upper body bare. KEYSTONE

Men should wear tuxedos, women a dress, a dark trouser suit or an elegant top with black trousers. The organizers have also adjusted the rules for shoes: women may now also wear flat but elegant shoes. Sneakers, however, remain excluded.

