The Cannes Film Festival begins on Tuesday. This year with a stricter dress code. According to the official website, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet and in all other festival areas - "for reasons of decency". Anyone who does not adhere to this rule will be excluded from the red carpet.
The trigger is probably the so-called naked dress trend. In recent years, stars have increasingly appeared in see-through or skimpy dresses. At the Cannes Film Festival recently, for example, models Bella Hadid (28) and Irina Shayk (39).
Tuxedos are compulsory for men
The organizers do not define exactly what is considered nudity. However, in addition to too little fabric, too much fabric is also undesirable. Voluminous dresses, especially those with a large train, are not permitted as they could impede the flow of guests and make seating in the theater more difficult.
Men should wear tuxedos, women a dress, a dark trouser suit or an elegant top with black trousers. The organizers have also adjusted the rules for shoes: women may now also wear flat but elegant shoes. Sneakers, however, remain excluded.