According to a study, carbonated water can help with weight loss. PantherMedia / Pierre Dietz

A new study suggests that carbonated water could aid weight loss. However, it is not the only solution.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A study shows that carbonated water can slightly improve glucose metabolism in red blood cells, but does not cause significant weight loss.

Carbonated drinks can promote a feeling of fullness, but may not be suitable for people with digestive problems.

Only unsweetened carbonated water has been studied, while sweetened drinks pose health risks and do not contribute to weight loss. Show more

A recent study published in the Nutrition Prevention & Health Journal suggests that carbonated water may offer weight loss benefits.

The researchers found that the CO2 contained in water can improve the uptake and metabolism of glucose in red blood cells. However, carbonated water is not a stand-alone solution for weight loss. The effect is so small that no significant weight loss can be expected from the CO2 in the water alone.

Carbonated drinks can cause bloating or gas in some people. People with digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in particular may experience increased symptoms.

Only water, no soda

The study emphasizes that carbonated drinks are often used as appetite suppressants. The release of dissolved gas in the stomach can cause a feeling of fullness, which reduces hunger.

Importantly, the study focused on plain carbonated water. Sweetened or diet sodas are associated with heart problems and are often high in calories. CO2 in water should be integrated into a broader healthy lifestyle strategy rather than used as a primary means of weight loss.

A balanced diet and regular physical activity remain crucial for sustainable weight control.

