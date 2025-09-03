Cardi B avoids punishment. (archive image) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

A court in Los Angeles has acquitted rapper Cardi B of allegations of assault. A former security guard had sued the musician for 24 million dollars.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Cardi B was acquitted in a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles for alleged assault.

The plaintiff had accused her of assaulting and insulting her outside a doctor's surgery in 2018.

The court saw no evidence of physical violence. Show more

Rapper Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar - was acquitted by the jury in Los Angeles in the civil trial for alleged assault.

The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, accused Cardi B of hitting her, cutting her face, spitting on her and insulting her in 2018. She therefore wanted to sue the musician for 24 million dollars.

The incident took place outside a gynecologist's office, where Ellis had worked as a security guard when Cardi B was pregnant with her first child and had not yet made it public.

Allegations denied

Cardi B denied all allegations and testified in court that Ellis had secretly filmed her and followed her around. During the trial, the rapper admitted that there was a loud argument, but no physical altercation is said to have taken place.

The court has now rejected the accusation of assault against Cardi B. The rapper therefore does not have to pay the security guard any compensation.

The trial attracted a lot of attention on social media, particularly because of the questions that the plaintiff's lawyers put to Cardi B - and her reactions to them.