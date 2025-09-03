The plaintiff, Emani Ellis, accused Cardi B of hitting her, cutting her face, spitting on her and insulting her in 2018. She therefore wanted to sue the musician for 24 million dollars.
The incident took place outside a gynecologist's office, where Ellis had worked as a security guard when Cardi B was pregnant with her first child and had not yet made it public.
Allegations denied
Cardi B denied all allegations and testified in court that Ellis had secretly filmed her and followed her around. During the trial, the rapper admitted that there was a loud argument, but no physical altercation is said to have taken place.
The court has now rejected the accusation of assault against Cardi B. The rapper therefore does not have to pay the security guard any compensation.
The trial attracted a lot of attention on social media, particularly because of the questions that the plaintiff's lawyers put to Cardi B - and her reactions to them.