Cardi B had to appear in court on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting and spitting on a security guard at a women's clinic. Footage from the trial shows absurd scenes.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The civil lawsuit against Cardi B revolves around an incident from 2018 in which she allegedly spat at and injured a security guard.

The rapper denies this and speaks of a purely verbal dispute.

The trial is attracting attention, partly because of the chaotic scenes in court and criticism of the lawyers' conduct. Show more

The civil trial against rapper Cardi B - whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar - began on Monday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court in Alhambra, California.

The legal disputes have been ongoing since 2020 and revolve around an incident from 2018, when the 32-year-old rapper allegedly spat on and injured security guard Emani Ellis outside a gynecologist's office.

Specifically: Cardi B was pregnant with her first child in 2018, the news was not yet public at the time. When the rapper wanted to go to the women's clinic, the security employee allegedly filmed her and followed her up to the fifth floor without being asked. Cardi B reportedly heard the woman say her name into the phone and was afraid that the employee would make her pregnancy public. When she confronted the woman, the argument escalated.

"I didn't touch her"

The rapper admits that she insulted Ellis, but denies having spat at or hit the security employee. "I didn't touch her. It was a verbal argument that didn't get physical," the Grammy winner said during her testimony in Los Angeles County court, according to theBBC.

Cardi B's eye-catching, fashionably decorated fingernails also caused discussion in the dispute, according to the BBC. However, the rapper clarified that although her nails were artistically designed, they were by no means so sharp that they could have caused the injuries Ellis accused her of.

Emani Ellis explained in court that the incident had "deeply traumatized" her. According to the BBC, she lost her job because of the incident and has permanent scars on her face. She is therefore suing for damages for consequential medical costs, psychological distress and lost earnings. It is not known how much money Ellis is demanding. However, Cardi B named a sum of 24 million US dollars in court.

Several witnesses will also be questioned in court. Among others, the receptionist at the practice. However, she largely confirmed the musician's accounts.

The doctor treating her, James Rosenberg, made it clear that he did not diagnose Emani Ellis with a psychiatric illness - also because, in his opinion, the allegations against Cardi B did not result in any psychological damage to Ellis.

Recordings from the trial cause criticism

The first recordings of the trial have now been released. And these are causing quite a stir online. The lawyers in particular are being criticized for their "unprofessional manner".

One user on X writes: "Cardi B in court reminds me of a 'Saturday Night Live' show."

In the video, Cardi B is asked what she said to the security guard during the argument. "I said, 'Bitch, get the fuck out of my face. Why are you recording me? Shouldn't you be looking after my safety?"

The rapper is then asked if she could repeat the phrase - but directly to Ellis. Cardi B scrunches up her face and asks: "Should I say it directly to her face?"

"Body-shaming me, racial slurs…a lot."



Plaintiff #EmaniEllis testified that a pregnant #CardiB verbally assaulted her before spitting on her and taking a "swing" at her while she was on duty as a security guard.#CourtTV What do YOU think?

Another user on X writes: "The memes I've made from the process so far."

Cardi B is also asked if she tried to fight back when she scratched Ellis. "I was pregnant. I couldn't protect myself even if I wanted to. She's twice my size," she replies.

Cardi B then jokingly tossed her hair over her shoulder and told the courtroom: "I weighed 130 pounds (about 59 kilograms) at the time." When asked if she thought Ellis was overweight, Cardi again looked around mockingly, seeming to imply that she did.

One of many users is shocked by the plaintiff's lawyer. She writes: "Oh my god, the lawyer suing Cardi B."

In the video, the plaintiff's lawyer asks whether Cardi B's hair is real. In response, the rapper has to laugh and says: "They're wigs." The lawyer replied: "Sorry, I didn't know." He then asked if she belonged to a gang and if she could show her fingernails.

Oh my God, this lawyer suing Cardi B.



"Which one is your real hair? Or are they both real?" plaintiff's lawyer Ron Rosen asked.



"They're wigs," Cardi B answered.



The trial is expected to continue until the end of August. Cardi B denies all allegations. The presumption of innocence applies.