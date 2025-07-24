An anonymous woman has sued rapper Cardi B for assault. The musician is said to have thrown a microphone towards the audience during a performance at a party in Las Vegas in the summer of 2023. This was reported by People magazine.
Cardi B had previously asked the audience to cool her down with water due to the heat. The plaintiff therefore splashed some of her drink onto the stage. Cardi B then allegedly "aggressively and deliberately" hurled her microphone at the plaintiff and injured her.
A video of the incident later went viral on social media.
According to "People", the plaintiff is accusing Cardi B of assault, battery and negligence. She speaks of "severe emotional distress, shock, humiliation and physical injury". The police also investigated the incident, but did not press charges.
The microphone was later sold on eBay for 99,000 dollars (around 78,487 francs). The proceeds went to two charities - which, according to the plaintiff, exacerbated her emotional stress.
Cardi B has not yet commented publicly on the lawsuit.