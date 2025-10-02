Heart stumbling, tightness in the chest, dizziness - atrial fibrillation is often behind such symptoms. The disorder occurs when electrical impulses in the atrium of the heart are no longer coordinated. The blood flows more slowly, clots can form - in the worst case, there is a risk of a stroke.
The number of diagnoses has been increasing for years. A new study by Copenhagen University Hospital, which examined over 216,000 patients between 2000 and 2020, is particularly alarming. The result: those diagnosed with atrial fibrillation under the age of 50 have a significantly higher risk of heart failure, myocarditis - and a life expectancy that is around nine years shorter. If diagnosed before the age of 30, the difference is even more than eleven years.
One in two people don't notice
The insidious thing is that around half of those affected feel no symptoms. "We assume that around one in two people with this cardiac arrhythmia are unaware of it," cardiologist Michael Böhm from Saarland University Hospital toldFocus Online. The earlier it is treated, the better complications can be avoided.
According to an earlier US study, a quarter of the cases examined were under the age of 65. Experts also see the cause in the increase in classic risk factors: High blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. All three diseases are spreading rapidly worldwide. According to the German Hypertension League, more than a quarter of the world's population now suffers from high blood pressure - and the trend is rising.
For young adults, this means that even seemingly harmless symptoms should be taken seriously. Doctors recommend regular check-ups, a healthy diet, exercise and not smoking. Atrial fibrillation itself is rarely acutely life-threatening - but the consequences of a delayed diagnosis can be dramatic.