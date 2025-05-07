Carmen Geiss will soon be going under the knife again. RTLzwei

Carmen Geiss had a facelift eight months ago. Now she is due for another cosmetic surgery. The "Geissens" star revealed this shortly after her 60th birthday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following a facelift in September 2024, Carmen Geiss will undergo another cosmetic surgery in June to correct previous hyaluronic acid procedures.

According to her doctor, the procedure is necessary due to internal scarring, but carries risks for the facial nerves.

Despite initial criticism from her family, Carmen is satisfied with the result of the first operation and feels visually rejuvenated. Show more

Reality star Carmen Geiss ("Die Geissens") "treated" herself to a facelift in September 2024 as a kind of early present before her 60th birthday in May this year.

Now the wife of millionaire Robert Geiss has to lie on the operating table again. "She revealed the reason to Bild: "Previous injections with hyaluronic acid have to be corrected".

Her plastic surgeon Dr. Andreas Dorow also confirmed this in an interview with the newspaper: "This had caused severe internal scarring, which we had to remove. There is always a great risk to the facial nerves."

As Carmen Geiss emphasizes, she was aware that a follow-up operation would be necessary: "That was clear from the start." After all, the first procedure took eight hours - but Carmen Geiss will probably be spared such a marathon this time. As her doctor explains, the operation will be performed "in June under a light anesthetic".

Robert Geiss mocked "monster" Carmen ... but only briefly

Robert Geiss and Carmen's daughters Davina and Shania were not initially enthusiastic about the facelift plan. The 60-year-old revealed this to RTL. Her daughters advised against the procedure, saying: "You don't need it. Mom, what's the point? And, mom, do you really want that? Leave it alone. Just imagine what would happen to your face!"

Husband Robert was shocked when he saw his Carmen after the facelift: "I thought: What kind of monster is coming around the corner?" he said in the RTLZWEI family documentary soap "Die Geissens". In the end, however, he thought the result was a success: "But yes, that changes ... and in the end it's better today than before."

Carmen also said she was happy with the result. She confirmed to Bild: "I'm super happy with the procedure, I look much more natural and have my face back like I did when I was 40."

