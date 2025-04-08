Carmen Geiss has to go to hospital with severe pain. RTLZWEI

Severe stomach cramps and a hospital stay in Vienna put the Geiss family on alert. At first Carmen is worried, then she herself causes schadenfreude - and gives the all-clear.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carmen Geiss had to be admitted to hospital in Vienna due to severe stomach cramps, which caused great concern among the Geiss family.

The doctors initially suspected pancreatitis, but ultimately gallstones were the cause - Carmen is now doing well again.

While Carmen recovers, husband Robert's fear of heights on the Vienna Giant Ferris Wheel causes laughter and a dose of schadenfreude. Show more

Shock news for the Geissens: on a family trip to Austria, of all places, Carmen Geiss feels extremely unwell from one second to the next.

"I had stomach cramps at night and could no longer walk straight, just bent over," says the 59-year-old on RTL2's "Die Geissens" (Mondays, 8.15 pm).

Her husband Robert suffers with her: "It came out the back, it came out the front. She already had that four weeks ago," he says. For the millionaire, one thing is clear: Carmen has to go straight to hospital to find the cause of the pain.

Daughter Davina is also concerned about the situation: "I'm very worried about my mother because she's in a really bad way," says the 21-year-old.

She accompanies her mother to hospital in Vienna. She is already imagining the worst: "I'm afraid of what it could be. Is it an infection or is it cancer?" she worries.

Robert without Carmen? Unimaginable!

Meanwhile, Robert and Shania stay at Schmida Castle in Lower Austria and hope for the redemptive news. But Davina can only tell them that the doctors want to keep Carmen under observation in the clinic for at least two days.

She is given infusions to combat the loss of fluids and all kinds of tests are carried out. For Davina, however, it is already clear that her parents are simply taking on too much. She appeals to her father Robert: "You're doing too much. You have to take a break, otherwise one of you will keel over."

The 21-year-old is certain that her father couldn't exist without his wife: "He can't do anything on his own," says Davina, "he needs mom." Robert without Carmen? Unimaginable! "They could never get divorced," Davina is firmly convinced.

But even if the 60-year-old keeps jokingly complaining about his wife, it is clear that his concern about her state of health is real - Robert is constantly on the phone to find out the latest developments.

Initially, the doctors suspect pancreatitis, but Carmen herself finally clears things up: "In the end, it was just the gallstones. The bile is out now. All's well that ends well. I'm doing great again," the 59-year-old gives the all-clear.

Robert Geiss suffers on the Ferris wheel

Nothing stands in the way of a joint visit to Vienna. But in retrospect, Robert could have done without the stop at the world-famous historic Ferris wheel in the Prater amusement park.

The 61-year-old is known to suffer from a fear of heights - and it has him in its grip even in the large, very slow-moving gondola. "Why am I doing this? Heights and Robert - they don't go together," he says angrily.

When it gets too much for him, he crouches down cross-legged on the floor: "It's called meditating!" he says. When Davina casually places her feet on his back, he shouts at her: "Davina, if you don't stop right now, I'll break your legs!"

Desperate, Robert crouches down on the floor of the gondola and asks Carmen for help: "Carmen, can you please make sure it goes down now?" But she is amused and shoots it with her cell phone: "I'm filming it for the grandchildren," she says. Luckily for Robert, he can leave the dreaded Ferris wheel after just one ride.

He falls exuberantly to his knees and kisses the ground. "We and he survived it," says Carmen, "he's really panicking, but I have a bit of schadenfreude and have to laugh," she says.

