The renovation work on Carmen and Robert Geiss' luxury yacht "Indigo Star" is not making much progress. When the owners once again want to check on the progress of the work, an argument breaks out on board.

For months now, the renovation work on the Geiss' luxury yacht "Indigo Star" doesn't seem to be making any real progress.

During a visit to the construction site, Carmen and Robert Geiss once again want to find out what the problem might be.

But what the owners see causes horror - and in the end they even get into a fight. Show more

Although dozens of workers are working inside the luxury yacht, there is still a building site everywhere on board the "Indigo Star". Even worse: in the current episode of RTL2's "Die Geissens" (Mondays, 8.15 pm), Carmen Geiss discovers several places where work has not been done properly.

The steps are poorly glued and have sharp edges. "That's not possible here," the 60-year-old gets upset, "it's really dangerous. When they clean here, there's blood everywhere," she says, fearing the risk of injury to staff.

Another annoyance: the ceilings have been amateurishly glued (with silicone) and Carmen Geiss doesn't like the wallpaper hanging on the wall in the bathroom at all.

She had commissioned the interior designer herself and had high hopes for her: "This is not a cheap boat - we have to do it differently."

Robert Geiss: "Carmen wears the pants"

Robert Geiss, however, has little hope: "The woman is installing things here for an insane amount of money that are already broken afterwards. What will it look like when we're out in the heat for weeks on the boat?" he asks.

"Has she ever set up a boat before?" he wants to know from his wife.

She takes her frustration with the interior designer out on the workers. "You don't want fake money, you want real money and I want decent work, not botched work." Robert Geiss is visibly pleased: "Carmen's got her pants on today. A really clear statement. Respect!"

But then Robert Geiss suddenly sees red. A worker has dared to contradict him. "He says we've done something wrong," the millionaire gets loud and confronts the man:

"You're doing something wrong, you're not professional, sorry. Not one room is finished. The problem is that no one understands us and everything is going wrong."

Meanwhile, Carmen Geiss is very worried about her favorite husband: "If Robert carries on like this, he'll have a heart attack."

Daughter Davina already suspects something bad

When a second interior decorator, hastily called in by Carmen Geiss, explains that she needs more time, Robert has finally had enough:

"We're going into the ninth month now with the renovation. At some point it has to stop. Otherwise I'll have to stop, there's no point."

Meanwhile, daughter Davina, who is visiting Dubai with sister Shania, already has a bad feeling: "Now the time has come: Dad is pulling the plug on the 'Indigo Star' and sinking it into the sea."

Carmen Geiss is struggling: "I could cry. Robert's patience is wearing thin and I only have a half-renovated boat ... Disaster!"

But then Robert Geiss has the idea that saves the day. The "Indigo Star" is to be moved to the shipyard in Dubai, where work can be carried out around the clock. And if all else fails, "The Man" wants to take his yacht to Turkey if necessary and have it renovated there.

Daughter Davina would be absolutely thrilled: she has long wanted the yacht to return to Europe.

