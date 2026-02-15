"My dream man! He's so good-looking": Carmen Geiss raves about Brad Pitt. Picture: RTLZWEI, Geiss TV

Carmen Geiss is totally thrilled - but for once it's not about her husband Robert. After a chance meeting with Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, he turned her head.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "My dream man! He's so handsome": when Carmen Geiss talks about Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, she can hardly stop gushing.

The 62-year-old Pitt made a guest appearance in Abu Dhabi to promote his movie "F1"

And what a wonderful coincidence: the Geisses were also in the capital of the United Arab Emirates at the same time. Show more

Major project for the Geiss family: their yacht "Indigo Star" has been undergoing refurbishment for seven months. But in view of the upcoming Formula 1 race in Abu Dhabi, the yacht is in a state of emergency.

"A lot of people are coming over the next few days, so we don't want anything to break: Everything is covered," explains Carmen Geiss in the current episode of the RTL2 format "Die Geissens" (always Mondays, 8.15 pm).

She continues: "After the three days, everything will be torn away again and then the 'Indigo Star' will be ready to continue the refit."

Robert Geiss only shares his wife's optimism to a limited extent. He hints meaningfully: "If only Carmen knew what she was doing to herself. She will have to go through many more nervous breakdowns." For now, however, the focus is on the Formula 1 event on her yacht.

Because daughter Shania seems strangely absent, Robert asks her about it - and stirs up a can of worms.

The air conditioning had led to disagreements with her sister Davina at night, explains his youngest daughter: "She says it's too cold - I was sweating. I had to get up six times a night to turn on the air conditioning."

Robert Geiss reports meeting Brad Pitt

But the Geisses don't have time to complain for long: after all, they have an action-packed trip coming up. The quartet want to jet across the water in so-called jetcars.

Everyone is enthusiastic about the idea - but when Shania and Robert get into one of the vehicles, they are disappointed. "Our jet ski is really slow," says the 21-year-old, annoyed. Carmen and Davina are different: they have a lot of fun and jet across the water at full throttle.

The next morning, Robert completely amazes his three wives: "I went to the steakhouse yesterday. We go out and it just so happens: Someone in a racing suit comes towards me. I turn around - it was Brad Pitt."

The Hollywood actor was in Abu Dhabi to promote his movie "F1".

Carmen can hardly believe it and can't stop gushing: "My dream man! He looks so good." But the 60-year-old doesn't just have a crush on Brad Pitt, as Shania reveals: she also has a crush on singer Johnny Logan and entrepreneur Richard Branson.

Carmen Geiss: "This butterfly is supposed to be liberation"

Crush or no crush, there are still some preparations to be made for the party. Carmen Geiss would like to get a tattoo.

Daughter Shania also already has an idea of what she wants to immortalize on her body: She wants to have "Forever" tattooed in Robert's handwriting - with a painted heart of him, Davina and Carmen behind it.

Robert Geiss, on the other hand, wants a butterfly on her foot. Shania and Davina have little use for this. "I would never have anything put on my foot," admits the latter openly.

They also express their dislike to dad Robert - but the 62-year-old really likes the tattoo. The motif has a special meaning for Carmen, as she explains: "This butterfly is simply meant to be a release for the surgeries or people around me who have flown away."

