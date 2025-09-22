Carmen Geiss had to be treated in hospital for an injury to her head. Bild: Screenshot Instagram / @carmengeiss

Carmen Geiss had to go under the knife: the TV star had to undergo surgery for an injury to her head. Geiss appeared optimistic on Instagram - and had a verbal jab up her sleeve for her haters.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Monday evening, Carmen Geiss posted on Instagram from hospital.

The reason: the TV star had to go under the knife because of a hematoma on her head.

In the caption, she not only explained to her fans how it came about, but also had a message for her haters. Show more

Carmen Geiss only had work done on her face at the beginning of 2025: The TV star hoped that a comprehensive facelift would rejuvenate her surgically. Now the 60-year-old has had to go under the knife again, albeit not voluntarily.

On Monday evening, Geiss shared a picture on her Instagram account that apparently shows her in hospital. In the caption, she describes in detail why the millionaire has to spend time in hospital again. "Dear all, I want to tell you something very personal," she begins and explains: "I was diagnosed with a ten-centimeter-long and eleven-millimeter-wide hematoma on my brain."

The injury occurred due to carelessness in the busy everyday life of the TV celebrity. "A few days ago, I missed a step while I was walking fast," says Geiss. She was unable to catch her fall because she "had both hands full". The result: "I hit my right side without braking." She suffered a hematoma, which she is now having treated.

Carmen Geiss addresses haters: "Thank you very much!"

Although it is a "challenging situation", as Geiss admits, she equally assures them: "I am going into this time with a lot of trust in the doctors." She can also count on the support of her family. The same applies to her friends and "her true fans", Geiss is certain.

Carmen Geiss has a clear message for all those who have made disparaging remarks about the TV star in the past. With a wink, the 60-year-old writes: "Many haters have always said that I should have my brain operated on instead of my face." And continues: "Thank you very much, I'll take that advice now." In any case, she is "a fighter", says Geiss.

Geiss receives a lot of encouragement in the comment column on Instagram. One user wrote: "Wishing you all the best, Carmen! You'll be fine!" Another joined in: "I wish you a speedy recovery!" Meanwhile, a comment from daughter Davina suggests that everything went well during the procedure: "So happy everything went well. Love you so much."