Carmen Geiss and her husband Robert are up for a lot. No wonder the reality stars and jet-setting millionaires were targeted by scammers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carmen Geiss was deceived by telephone scammers in Dubai and lost almost 3100 francs after giving out her credit card details.

The perpetrators also blocked her cell phone so that she first had to visit her bank and then a phone store.

Her husband Robert warned her not to take alleged police calls in Dubai seriously, as they are never made via cell phone. Show more

Millionaire wife Carmen Geiss was coldly ripped off on the phone when she was in Dubai.

"And I answer the phone, and then someone told me he was from the police, and I was scared," the reality actress reported in the latest edition of her podcast. "What do the police want from me now? Because it's still an issue with these scammers, I naturally reacted really stupidly and gave them my credit card number and code."

Carmen should actually be well informed about scams, because she loves watching "File number XY...unsolved". A sign that anyone can get caught - the perpetrators helped themselves straight away, and 13,000 dirhams (just under 3,100 francs) were gone.

Carmen Geiss was taken by surprise

"I was really devastated, my whole body was shaking," Carmen Geiss continues. "I fall for it everywhere." It even hit her twice, because the perpetrators also blocked her cell phone and so she first had to go to the bank and then to the phone store to have everything unlocked again. Meanwhile, her husband Robert (60) knows: "In Dubai, you get calls like that. If you get calls from the police, you have to make sure. They definitely don't come via cell phone, you have to be really careful."

He didn't seem to have much sympathy for his wife. She assured him: "They are so trained on the phone, I was so shocked." Carmen Geiss' urgent appeal: "Don't let them take the piss on the phone!"

