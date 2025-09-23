  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

All-clear from the hospital bed Carmen Geiss: "Small upgrade inserted into the brain"

dpa

23.9.2025 - 21:05

Carmen and Robert Geiss share their lives with fans. (archive picture)
Carmen and Robert Geiss share their lives with fans. (archive picture)
Bild: dpa

Reality celebrity Carmen Geiss reports on an injury and upcoming surgery. Now she reports back from hospital with some good news - and jokes.

DPA

23.09.2025, 21:05

23.09.2025, 21:53

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Carmen Geiss has had to undergo brain surgery.
  • A hematoma was discovered on the TV celebrity after a fall.
  • Now Geiss is giving the all-clear from her hospital bed.
Show more

TV celebrity and entrepreneur Carmen Ge iss gives the all-clear from her hospital bed. "Everything went well!", the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram, thanking her doctors, her family and her fans. On Monday, she had reported on the platform that she had suffered a hematoma in a fall, which now had to be "surgically treated".

"I was diagnosed with a 10 cm long and 11 mm wide hematoma on my brain," she wrote. And joked: "Many haters have always said that I should have an operation on my brain instead of my face. Thank you very much, I'll take that recommendation now..."

"I'm a fighter"Carmen Geiss reports from hospital - and makes a statement to her haters

Now she wrote in her Instagram story alongside a photo of herself with a plaster on her hairline: "There's also good news for my haters: the doctors have given me a small upgrade to my brain - supposedly I'm finally walking normally." After a teary-eyed smiley, she added: "Well, we'll see...". Her daughter Shania, among others, wished her a speedy recovery on Instagram.

Carmen Geiss and her husband Robert have been providing insights into their jet-set life with their TV show "Die Geissens - eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" since 2011.

More videos from the department

More from the department

At the age of 87. The actress Claudia Cardinale is dead

At the age of 87The actress Claudia Cardinale is dead

Real people instead of animation. Swiss buries decades-old safety video

Real people instead of animationSwiss buries decades-old safety video

After love break-up with Laura Maria Rypa. Pietro Lombardi lives in Oliver Pocher's basement after break-up

After love break-up with Laura Maria RypaPietro Lombardi lives in Oliver Pocher's basement after break-up