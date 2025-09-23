Carmen and Robert Geiss share their lives with fans. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

Reality celebrity Carmen Geiss reports on an injury and upcoming surgery. Now she reports back from hospital with some good news - and jokes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Carmen Geiss has had to undergo brain surgery.

A hematoma was discovered on the TV celebrity after a fall.

Now Geiss is giving the all-clear from her hospital bed. Show more

TV celebrity and entrepreneur Carmen Ge iss gives the all-clear from her hospital bed. "Everything went well!", the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram, thanking her doctors, her family and her fans. On Monday, she had reported on the platform that she had suffered a hematoma in a fall, which now had to be "surgically treated".

"I was diagnosed with a 10 cm long and 11 mm wide hematoma on my brain," she wrote. And joked: "Many haters have always said that I should have an operation on my brain instead of my face. Thank you very much, I'll take that recommendation now..."

Now she wrote in her Instagram story alongside a photo of herself with a plaster on her hairline: "There's also good news for my haters: the doctors have given me a small upgrade to my brain - supposedly I'm finally walking normally." After a teary-eyed smiley, she added: "Well, we'll see...". Her daughter Shania, among others, wished her a speedy recovery on Instagram.

Carmen Geiss and her husband Robert have been providing insights into their jet-set life with their TV show "Die Geissens - eine schrecklich glamouröse Familie" since 2011.

