Davina, Carmen, Robert and Shania Geiss do not want to return to Germany in the next few years. Picture: IMAGO/Andreas Beil

The Geisses celebrate 15 years as a "terribly glamorous" TV family. In an interview, the four family members talk about their plans for the future and reveal why they don't want to return to Germany.

Bruno Bötschi

15 years of "Die Geissens" - are there more anniversaries to come or are you saying goodbye with a big party?

Robert Geiss: We haven't had enough for a long time yet. There's always something happening with us. TV viewers can certainly look forward to one or two more anniversaries. But one thing at a time:

On Monday, January 12, 8:15 p.m. on RTL2, you can see our 15th anniversary party in "Die Geissens Spezial: Die Jubiläumsparty" - with all the ups and downs in the preparations and, of course, the party. We spared no expense or effort for the party in Dubai. But it was still nerve-wracking (laughs).

Besides the show, you, Carmen and Robert, have a few other projects. Is there such a thing as retirement in your future plans?

Robert: I always say: "You snooze, you lose". Just sitting on the couch at home would be far too boring for us. Of course we might cut back a bit at some point, but that will take time.

Davina and Shania Geiss, you earn your own money with your social media activities. How important is it to you to stand on your own two feet?

Davina Geiss: Very important. Our parents taught us from the very beginning that nothing comes from nothing. With "Davina & Shania - We love Monaco", we also have our own show on RTL2 and have many different projects with which we now earn our own living.

In 15 years, you have experienced a lot as a family. Which moments from "Die Geissens" do you still remember fondly today?

Carmen Geiss: There are countless moments. But I always have very fond memories of the time when Shania and Davina were still little and we went on a trip around the worldtogether on our yacht "Indigo Star". And the robbery, of course. But I particularly remember when my father-in-law had an accident in the car with Shania and Davina. That must have been in 2011.

He skidded on a slippery road and then hurtled down a slope. Two trees brought the SUV to a halt. I believe that many angels protected the vehicle so that nobody was hurt.

Carmen and Robert Geiss and their two daughters Davina and Shania have been living the "jet set" life in front of and behind the camera for 15 years. Picture: Felix Hörhager/dpa

Are there also things you regret?

Carmen: We really try not to regret anything. Everything that has happened - even the mishaps and the moments when you think "Oh God, why?" has helped us move forward as a family.

Robert: Exactly. At the end of the day, you always know better, but every step, good or bad, has led to the life we have today.

You have lived abroad for a long time. How do you view your old homeland and current developments in the country?

Robert: Of course we follow what's happening in Germany. Even though we no longer live there. It will always remain a piece of home, but in the long run the weather is just too bad for us (laughs). For Germany, I would like to see people stick together more.

Will you return to Germany at some point?

Carmen: That's not really an option for us. We need a lot of sun in our lives (laughs).

In 15 years of "Die Geissens", you've seen a lot and bought a lot. Have you already completed your bucket list? And if not, what else is on it?

Robert: As soon as we've ticked something off, I think of the next one. The TV audience can look forward to the next few years of "Die Geissens". You can always see the results of our ideas there.

Some moments from "Die Geissens" have already become memes on TikTok, Instagram and the like. What do you think about that?

Carmen: I think it's great and often laugh myself when I see a funny video about us. That's also what makes our success with "Die Geissens" so special. We don't pretend and are always who we are. With all our rough edges.

"Our parents taught us right from the start that nothing comes from nothing." Shania and Davina Geiss (right). Picture: RTL2

Speaking of social media: Is it important to you to take a break from your cell phone? Are there any conflicts between parents and daughters?

Robert: I'm on my smartphone a lot for business. There's always something to do. But I also realize that it's good to put the phone down for a while. We make sure we have real time together - without smartphones.

Carmen and Robert Geiss, you were mugged in the summer. How did this experience change your lives?

Carmen: It was one of the worst experiences of our lives.

Robert: It goes right through you. We are grateful that nothing worse happened. But of course you have to be more careful now than before. After the robbery, we talked a lot about it as a family in order to process what we had experienced, and we upgraded our Villa Geissini to a second Fort Knox. The fact is: we're not going to let these idiots ruin our lives. That would send the wrong signal.

