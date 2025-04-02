TV star Carmen Geiss is satisfied with the results of her eight-hour facial surgery. Picture: RTL2

Carmen Geiss has undergone an XXL facelift. The eight-hour procedure was unavoidable, partly because of treatments with facial fillers. However, the TV star is now warning young people against them.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German TV star Carmen Geiss gave herself a new face for her 60th birthday.

The operation lasted eight hours and three doctors were needed for the procedure.

"I had this Angela Merkel wrinkle, these drooping mouth wrinkles. My neck was also wrinkled, I didn't like that," says Geiss. Show more

The operation took eight hours and involved three facial surgeons: "It was really quite a shock," says TV star Carmen Geiss about a beauty procedure of the elaborate kind.

Why did she have it done?

"Because I thought my face was too fat, especially the cheek area," said the wife of fashion millionaire Robert Geiss in Bild.

She continued: "I had this Angela Merkel wrinkle, these hanging mouth wrinkles. My neck was also wrinkled, I didn't like that."

Carmen Geiss is happy with her new look

A lot of skin was cut away during the eight-hour operation. After the procedure, she was kept under anaesthetic "so that I could sleep for 22 hours".

When the dressing was removed the next day, she was shocked: "My whole face was swollen. I looked like I'd been in the ring with Muhammed Ali. It was a disaster."

After two more days in hospital, she was allowed to return to Saint-Tropez and leave the house a week later wearing sunglasses.

"When Robert saw me, he threw up his hands in horror," Carmen Geiss recalls her husband's initial reaction. He had warned her in advance about the dangers of the procedure, but is now just as happy with the result as she is: "I'm very happy with my new look. I have my face back like I did when I was 40."

Geiss warns young people against facial fillers

For Carmen Geiss, the makeover is an early present for her 60th birthday on May 5. However, the fact that the procedure was so costly gave her pause for thought: "I would like to warn young people against facial fillers such as hyaluronic acid," she told Bild.

She had treated her face in this way for 30 years. The result was skin encapsulation. Carmen Geiss: "The operation took so long because the various sub-layers of my skin had to be freed from the hyaluronic acid. So I had no choice but to have the facelift."

Carmen Geiss' beauty operation is also the subject of the current season of "Die Geissens". The docu-soap featuring the millionaire family airs on Mondays at 8.15 pm on RTLZWEI and one week in advance on RTL+.

