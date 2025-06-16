Carmen and Robert Geiss were attacked at their property in Saint-Tropez on Sunday night. Mandoga Media/picture-alliance/Cover Images

Following the attack at their villa near Saint-Tropez, Robert and Carmen Geiss come forward with a health update. Carmen was choked to unconsciousness. Robert suspects a broken rib.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robert and Carmen Geiss were attacked in their villa near Saint-Tropez by four armed men.

Carmen was choked to unconsciousness, causing a fresh scar to burst open, and Robert thinks he may have broken a rib.

The attack has shaken the couple to the core. The Geisses are now retreating to their daughters in Monaco for the time being. Show more

Robert (61) and Carmen Geiss (60) were the victims of a break-in at their property near Saint-Tropez on Sunday night. Carmen Geiss has now given an update on her state of health; she had to have stitches on her neck.

Four armed men broke into her villa. According to Bild, the patio door was open and the alarm system was switched off. The burglars searched the villa and emptied the safe.

The robbery lasted 45 minutes

"One of the robbers looked after Carmen and me and held a gun to our faces," Robert told Bild. "The other three ran through the house, collecting what they could find. They took cash and jewelry." The robbery lasted around 45 minutes.

The two TV personalities were also injured by the burglars. Robert Geiss suspected he had a broken rib immediately after the robbery.

Carmen Geiss responded to threads about her state of health. "I was choked to unconsciousness," she says in a hoarse voice, "a scar burst open as a result, which was stitched up today."

According to Bild, the scar on her neck was from a neck lift and the wound had not completely healed.

Carmen Geiss: "It was a shock, an earthquake"

The attack took its toll on the Geisses: "It was a shock, an earthquake that shook my core," Carmen wrote on Instagram. "Even though I often seem strong, even though I've learned to deal with a lot - something like this doesn't leave you unscathed."

Robert and Carmen Geiss are now going to their two daughters in Monaco, they need some rest for the first time.

