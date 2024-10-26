Carolin Kebekus made fun of Thomas Gottschalk's controversial statements in a song. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Ouch! In her show, Cologne comedian Carolin Kebekus took a swipe at Thomas Gottschalk and his highly controversial statements.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thomas Gottschalk is making negative headlines with questionable statements in his new book and is perceived as having "fallen out of time".

Comedienne Carolin Kebekus reacts to this in her show and criticizes him with a satirical song that takes aim at Gottschalk's attitude and statements.

With lines such as "Thommy, do you have to go into a home?" and "as a man, instead of talking garbage, keep quiet too", Kebekus makes her criticism of Gottschalk's attitude and his statements clear. Show more

Thomas Gottschalk (74) has practically only made negative headlines since his resignation from "Wetten, dass...?". In his book "Ungefiltertert: Bekenntnisse von einem, der den Mund nicht halten kann" (Unfiltered: Confessions of someone who can't keep his mouth shut), he gives vent to his anger.

The statements are seen as questionable by many people. The show host seems to have fallen out of time. He had "only touched women purely for business", he said. Gottschalk doesn't want to cause a "metoo" scandal, which is why he no longer enters lifts where women are standing. Or he simply takes down his son's tattoos.

Comedienne Carolin Kebekus took this as an opportunity to lash out at the entertainer. In the "Carolin Kebekus Show", she sings a song that has the melody of AnnenMayKantereit's "Tommi".

For Kebekus, however, it is "Thommy". The comedian teased before the song: "The poor, poor man - isn't there anyone left who is on his side?" Gottschalk had written his accumulated frustration as a misunderstood genius off his chest.

You can hear the lyrics in the Instagram video above, but the crispest lines are probably: "Thommy, do you have to go into a home? Maybe you don't realize what the youth is talking about, or that as a man, instead of talking crap, you can also keep quiet".

"Turn on your hearing aid so you can hear: At some point, at some point, at some point, we'll start puking here for the umpteenth time," Kebekus sings on.

Gottschalk's controversial statements are a feast for the comedian, who likes to be provocative at times. She has probably made her point more than a little clear with the song.

More from the Entertainment section