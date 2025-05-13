Cate Blanchett filmed several scenes in Zurich for the espionage thriller "Black Bag". blue News spoke to her fellow actors Michael Fassbender and Naomie Harris about lying, the shoot and the beautiful Swiss city.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich has never been portrayed as prominently as in "Black Bag" in a Hollywood film, thanks in part to the work of the Zurich Film Commission

In this cleverly staged espionage thriller, Cate Blanchett as a spy comes under suspicion of being a mole and passing on juicy information.

blue News met her fellow actors Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris and Regé-Jean Page for an interview, where they discussed the necessity of lying, among other things. Show more

The city of Zurich has been the setting for several Hollywood films, partly because of its importance as a financial center. The best-known examples include "The Informant" and "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo".

In most cases, however, it was only visible for a very short time or was not actually filmed in Zurich at all, but in a more favorable location. In the case of "The Informant", it was actually the city of Prague that represented Zurich, which was revealed by the "fake" streetcars, among other things.

In the espionage thriller "Black Bag" by master director Steven Soderbergh, this is fortunately different. Zurich's old town is very prominent in several scenes, while Cate Blanchett walks through the beautiful scenery.

This is primarily possible thanks to the remarkable work carried out by the Zurich Film Commission over the past decade. Managing Director Dino Malacarne emphasizes that they do not simply represent a cultural promotion programme, but focus in particular on the economic aspect. They strive to optimize the value chain for film productions and also see themselves as a location marketing agency for the city of Zurich. "Black Bag" is a prime example of what their work aims to achieve by presenting the city in a highly attractive way.

This is how well "Black Bag" actors can lie

In this espionage thriller, Cate Blanchett is a secret agent in Zurich while her husband and work colleague(Michael Fassbender) observes her on satellite images. She comes under suspicion of acting as a mole and passing on sensitive data.

"Black Bag" is highly suspenseful and contains clever and humorous dialog. The film also presents an interesting character study and explores the power of lies. At its core, the film is not a conventional spy thriller, but a refreshingly original love story.

blue News met some of the cast for an interview and wanted to know how well they mastered the lie and how they feel about the characters they portray. Michael Fassbender also surprises us with his statements about Zurich.

The complete interview with Michael Fassbender and Marisa Abela can be seen here: