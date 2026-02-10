The death of Catherine O'Hara - here in a scene from the successful TV series "Schitt's Creek" - came as a surprise to the film world. Image: Keystone/Pop TV via AP

Catherine O'Hara caused a sensation as the movie mother in "Kevin - Home Alone". The sudden death of the actress at the end of January at the age of 71 shocked the film world. Now the cause is known.

The death of Canadian actress Catherine O'Hara ("Kevin - Home Alone", "Beetlejuice") at the age of 71 shocked colleagues and fans. The responsible authorities in California have now announced the cause of death, as reported by US media. According to the death certificate, O'Hara succumbed to a pulmonary embolism on January 30. The underlying cause was said to be bowel cancer. The star's management had initially only stated that O'Hara had died after a "short illness".

In the Hollywood hit "Kevin - Home Alone" (1990), which made Macaulay Culkin a child star, she played the mother of the little title character, who was accidentally forgotten at home by his parents on a Christmas trip. The Canadian has appeared in front of the camera for many comedies - including the role of Delia Deetz in "Beetlejuice" (1988) and in the sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (2024).

Eugene Levy as a film and TV husband

O'Hara often worked together with Canadian actor Eugene Levy. In the social satire "Best in Show", they played a neurotic married couple who want to win the big prize with their four-legged friend at a dog show. In the award-winning sitcom "Schitt's Creek" (2015 to 2020), they played a married couple who move with their family from a luxury villa to a motel after going bankrupt. The role of the shrill soap opera actress Moira Rose in "Schitt's Creek" earned O'Hara an Emmy and a Golden Globe.

Last appearances

The actress was last seen with Pedro Pascal in the dystopian drama series "The Last of Us" and alongside comedy star Seth Rogen in the comedy series "The Studio". Last September, O'Hara attended the Emmy Gala in Los Angeles together with her husband Bo Welch. According to the US media, this was her last public appearance. At the Golden Globes in early January, the actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series for "The Studio", but she was absent from the awards ceremony.