There will be no answer to the cause of death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg. Her relatives have refused an autopsy and the case has now been classified as "unexplained".

Michelle Trachtenberg was found lifeless in her apartment in the New York borough of Manhattan on Wednesday.

The actress, who is known from series such as "Buffy" and "Gossip Girl", died unexpectedly at the age of 39. The police are not assuming foul play.

As Trachtenberg's death was so unexpected, the cause of death should be investigated more closely. However, as several US media outlets are now reporting, the coroners are said to have been prevented from examining the body because Trachtenberg's family did not authorize an autopsy.

The cause of the 39-year-old's death therefore remains unclear. This was reported by the New York coroner's office to the German Press Agency. The case has been classified as "unexplained".

Blake Lively: "Deeply sensitive and good person"

Michelle Trachtenberg celebrated her breakthrough in the early 2000s with the cult series "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons". Later, she was particularly successful with her role in the series "Gossip Girl".

Both in the original series and in a later remake, she played the conniving party girl Georgina Sparks, former girlfriend of Serena van der Woodsen, played by Blake Lively (37).

Blake Lively starred with Michelle Trachtenberg in "Gossip Girl". The actress bid farewell to her colleague with heartbreaking words in an Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/blakelively

Former companions of Trachtenberg reacted to the news of the actress' death with sadness and dismay. "The world has lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle," wrote Hollywood star Blake Lively (37), who had appeared alongside Trachtenberg in front of the camera for "Gossip Girl", in an Instagram story.

She continued: "May her work and her big heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire."

Actress Kim Cattrall (68) described the news of Trachtenberg's death on X as "heartbreaking". Princess Eugenie (34) also addressed her deceased friend with moving words: "My favorite part was listening to you order food, which you always did so precisely that you got exactly what we all wanted. I think of you up there, my friend, of your spirit, which was so bright, and the joy you brought to so many people."

