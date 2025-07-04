David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 26 years. Image: Javier Rojas/Zuma Press/dpa

On July 4, David and Victoria Beckham celebrate their wedding anniversary - with touching messages of love on Instagram. Miriam Höller also makes a declaration of love to her partner Roland Trettl on the same day.

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary on Friday, July 4. The former professional footballer used the occasion to leave his wife a touching message on Instagram.

"26 years ago today you said 'yes' to me," Beckham wrote in his post. He shares private photos, including a picture from their wedding.

"Happy anniversary and thank you for giving me our beautiful children. I love you, Lady Beckham," Beckham continues.

Victoria Beckham: "Proud of the wonderful family"

Victoria Beckham also responded to the post with an Instagram post. "Another year, another chapter in our love story," she writes. She continued: "I'm so proud of the wonderful family and life we've built together."

The reactions to the Beckhams' posts are numerous. Actress Eva Longoria, among others, commented, and son Romeo shared his father's post on his Instagram story.

Recently, there have been rumors of tension between the Beckhams and their eldest son Brooklyn. His absence at his father's 50th birthday in May caused speculation. There have also been reports of alleged differences between Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz and her mother-in-law Victoria.

A special day for another couple too

July 4 is also a very special day for another couple: on celebrity chef Roland Trettl's 54th birthday, Miriam Höller addressed touching words to her partner.

In an Instagram post, she calls him "a real gift". "Unexpectedly and accurately, your own golden arrow hit me," she writes.

Trettl wished Höller a happy birthday just a few days earlier - she turned 38 on June 27.

The relationship between the "First Dates" host and the former stuntwoman and "Germany's next Topmodel" contestant became public at the beginning of 2025 after much speculation. Trettl separated from his wife Daniela, with whom he has a son, in 2023 after twelve years of marriage.

