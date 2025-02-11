Alfons Schuhbeck, chef and entrepreneur, in the courtroom at Munich Regional Court I. The celebrity chef has to appear in court again this summer. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Alfons Schuhbeck lost his restaurant empire and ended up in prison. Now there is a new trial against him.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck will have to stand trial again from June 24, on charges including subsidy fraud.

The charges include delaying insolvency, fraud and subsidy fraud in several cases, while other charges have been dropped. Show more

New trial against Alfons Schuhbeck: The star chef will have to stand trial again from June 24, as announced by the Munich I Regional Court. Among other things, it is about the accusation of subsidy fraud. Four trial days have been scheduled, meaning that the verdict could be reached on July 14.

Most of the charges brought by the public prosecutor's office last year were admitted to the main hearing. In it, the star chef is accused of nine counts of delaying insolvency, four counts of fraud, five counts of attempted fraud and 19 counts of subsidy fraud.

The accusation that Schuhbeck had withheld and embezzled wages in hundreds of cases was dropped at the request of the public prosecutor's office - "in view of an expected conviction in the other offenses", as the court announced.

Lawyers: Schuhbeck wants to defend himself

"Mr. Schuhbeck will defend himself against the charges. He has not yet commented on the merits of the case", his lawyers Norbert Scharf and Joachim Eckert announced when the charges were brought in October. "In view of the status and scope of the proceedings, any premature statements or profiling are out of the question."

According to the public prosecutor's office, Schuhbeck is alleged to have wrongfully applied for coronavirus emergency aid and bridging aid, among other things. The authorities accuse Schuhbeck of fraudulently obtaining coronavirus aid and other subsidies amounting to 460,000 euros.

The 75-year-old is currently already in prison. In 2023, he began his prison sentence for tax evasion amounting to millions of euros.

More videos from the department