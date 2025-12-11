The Munich I public prosecutor's office has extended the suspended prison sentence for convicted celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck (76) until at least March 10, 2026. The reason for this is that his necessary medical treatment in the prison cannot be guaranteed at present, a spokeswoman for the authority told "t-online". Schuhbeck suffers from cancer.
In July 2025, the restaurateur was sentenced to a total of four years and three months' imprisonment by the Munich I Regional Court - among other things for delaying insolvency, fraud and deliberate bankruptcy. The sentence also included an earlier conviction for tax evasion. Schuhbeck publicly apologized: "This will weigh on me for the rest of my life and I am very sorry."
According to insolvency administrator Max Liebig, Schuhbeck's former companies have debts of around 27 million euros. However, it can be assumed that the creditors will only receive a small portion of their claims.