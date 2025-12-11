His former companies owe creditors 27 million euros. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck remains at large for the time being: due to his cancer, the Munich I public prosecutor's office has extended his prison sentence until March.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The interruption of Alfons Schuhbeck's prison sentence for the treatment of his cancer is valid until March 10.

Therapy is not possible in prison.

The 76-year-old is serving time for fraud and delaying insolvency; his companies are 27 million euros in debt. Show more

The Munich I public prosecutor's office has extended the suspended prison sentence for convicted celebrity chef Alfons Schuhbeck (76) until at least March 10, 2026. The reason for this is that his necessary medical treatment in the prison cannot be guaranteed at present, a spokeswoman for the authority told "t-online". Schuhbeck suffers from cancer.

In July 2025, the restaurateur was sentenced to a total of four years and three months' imprisonment by the Munich I Regional Court - among other things for delaying insolvency, fraud and deliberate bankruptcy. The sentence also included an earlier conviction for tax evasion. Schuhbeck publicly apologized: "This will weigh on me for the rest of my life and I am very sorry."

According to insolvency administrator Max Liebig, Schuhbeck's former companies have debts of around 27 million euros. However, it can be assumed that the creditors will only receive a small portion of their claims.