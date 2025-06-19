The online portal TMZ writes that the emergency services received a call for help on Tuesday, June 17, after the 55-year-old was found unconscious in her home in Brooklyn.
According to paramedics at the scene, Burrell could not be revived. They say a coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.
"Her smile lit up every room she entered"
Meanwhile, Anne Burrell's family confirmed her death in an emotional statement to the US magazine "People": "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend - her smile lit up every room she entered."
The celebrity chef was not only popular with TV viewers because of her skills in the kitchen, but also because of her likeable nature.