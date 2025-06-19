The popular US TV chef Anne Burell died last Tuesday at her home in Brooklyn. She was only 55 years old. Picture: IMAGO/MediaPunch

TV chef Anne Burrell was found lifeless in her Brooklyn home last Tuesday. According to US media, the paramedics who rushed to the scene could only determine that the 55-year-old was dead.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you The American TV chef Anne Burell has died at the age of 55.

The cause of death is still unclear and will be determined by an autopsy.

Burell's family and the TV channel "Food Network", with whom the chef worked for many years, have officially confirmed her death.

Fans and colleagues are shocked and have expressed great sympathy online. Show more

Anne Burrell is dead. The US TV chef was only 55 years old.

The online portal TMZ writes that the emergency services received a call for help on Tuesday, June 17, after the 55-year-old was found unconscious in her home in Brooklyn.

According to paramedics at the scene, Burrell could not be revived. They say a coroner will perform an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

"Her smile lit up every room she entered"

Meanwhile, Anne Burrell's family confirmed her death in an emotional statement to the US magazine "People": "Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother and friend - her smile lit up every room she entered."

The celebrity chef was not only popular with TV viewers because of her skills in the kitchen, but also because of her likeable nature.

Burrell could be seen on the US TV channel "Food Network" until the end. She is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton and her stepson Javier.

Burrell and Claxton tied the knot just four years ago. The couple met on the dating platform Bumble in 2018.

