Celebrity chef Frank Rosin is being criticized by the German Animal Welfare Association. The accusation: he is alleged to have improperly killed and stored live crayfish on a TV show. Now he is facing charges.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The German Animal Welfare Association is pressing charges against celebrity chef Frank Rosin for allegedly killing crayfish in boiling water without anaesthetic during a TV show.

Now he is facing legal trouble.

According to the Animal Welfare Act, it is forbidden to kill crayfish without stunning them first, as this is considered torturous. Rosin is also accused of storing the crayfish improperly by transporting and storing them in a waterless glass bowl. Show more

The German Animal Welfare Association has filed a complaint against German celebrity chef Frank Rosin. The accusation? Rosin allegedly cooked the best for his guests on the TV show "Wer kocht das Beste für die Gäste?" Rosin is alleged to have processed crayfish in a manner contrary to animal welfare. In the show on August 21, the 58-year-old competed against his colleague Cornelia Poletto. The motto was "Wild freedom". Rosin decided to create a dish of salmon roulade with crayfish bouillabaisse and celeriac puree.

Attentive viewers of the sizzling show noticed that the crayfish were apparently still alive when Rosin put them in the pot. This is illegal: according to Section 18 (2) of the Animal Welfare Act, the killing of crustaceans by frying or cooking without prior stunning is prohibited.

The German Animal Welfare Association (DTB) made a clear statement on this: "The killing of crustaceans by frying is protracted and torturous and is therefore expressly prohibited by law."

Accordingly, crustaceans may only be placed in boiling water after being stunned.

Consumption is considered a reasonable reason for killing, but only if a proportionate method is used

For the German Animal Welfare Association, the case is clear. The legal department, headed by Evelyn Ofensberger, explains: "The consumption of crabs is considered a 'reasonable cause' for killing, but only if a proportionate method is used."

For this reason, the Animal Welfare Association has now filed a complaint against the celebrity chef.

But that is not the only accusation. According to the Animal Welfare Association, Rosin also violated the regulations for storing the crayfish. In the show, he is said to have transported the live animals in a waterless glass bowl and later placed them on the kitchen worktop. This also contradicts the animal welfare regulations, which stipulate that the animals must be stored in a species-appropriate manner.

"rtl.de" asked Frank Rosin for a statement, but has not yet received a reply.

