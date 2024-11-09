Celebrity chef André Jaeger feels badly treated during a visit to Hermès in Zurich. Are certain customers served less well in luxury stores? blue News does the self-test - and is surprised.

Swiss celebrity chef André Jaeger wanted to buy a 1000-franc crockery set as a gift for a couple of friends at the Hermès store in Zurich.

While shopping in the luxury boutique on Bahnhofstrasse, the 77-year-old felt badly treated. As a result, he left the store without the crockery.

blue News has reported on Jaeger's shopping experience several times in recent weeks - and also on how Hermès apologized to the celebrity chef and vowed to make amends.

How are customers treated in the luxury stores on Bahnhofstrasse? blue News editor Bruno Bötschi recently carried out a self-test. Show more

It is said that different rules apply when shopping in luxury boutiques. It is also claimed that if sales assistants behave in a dismissive manner, the desire for the products increases.

Is that really true?

What André Jaeger recently experienced in the Hermès store on Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich fits in with this statement: The 77-year-old celebrity chef felt badly treated.

André Jaeger: "Unbelievable arrogance"

"I was dressed decently", Jaeger tells blue News. He continued: "After I went into the store, I stood there for 10 or 15 minutes and was not served - as if I had ordered and not been picked up."

At the time described, there was only one other customer in the Hermès store besides him, while several employees stood around more or less bored.

"Incredible arrogance," says Jaeger. As a result, he left the store without the dishes he wanted.

blue News editor does the self-test

After a Zurich star coiffeur reported another unpleasant shopping experience on blue News, I made my way to Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich these days.

I wanted to test how customers are treated in the Hermès store and whether I would manage to buy something in the luxury store.

Watch the video to find out how my visit went - and what surprise I experienced.

One thing can be revealed at this point: queuing seems to be the norm at Hermès. Afterwards, my patience was rewarded.

Hermès apologizes to André Jaeger

Incidentally, the story of André Jaeger has taken a turn for the better. Quite unexpectedly, Sara Mathivet, Director of the Hermès store in Zurich, phoned the celebrity chef these days - and apologized.

"It's hard to believe, but the Hermès manager called me. She explained herself and apologized to me," says Jaeger happily.

He continues: "The blue News coverage has had an effect." For the 77-year-old celebrity chef, the story is now closed. "I have thanked them and put the matter to bed."

Is unfriendliness in luxury stores part of the concept?

In terms of scarcity, Hermès has set new standards in recent years, says luxury expert Markus Kramer from the PR agency Brand Affairs.

However, it is important that luxury always goes hand in hand with respect and appreciation, whether in dealing with customers, employees or the people who make the luxury products. Unfriendliness has no place here. The principle behind it is rather: distance.

"It starts with the clothing, continues with the aforementioned iPad and ends with the cordon in front of the entrance door: You have to be willing to wait. This creates a feeling of exclusivity," says Kramer to blue News.

