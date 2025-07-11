They wanted to set up a restaurant business together: Tom Hauser, son of Hamburg celebrity chef Karlheinz Hauser, has died at the age of just 26. Picture: imago/Hartenfelser

Tom Hauser, son of celebrity chef Karlheinz Hauser, collapsed shortly before the finish line of a half marathon in Hamburg. After suffering a brain haemorrhage, he has now succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hamburg celebrity chef Karlheinz Hauser, known from the TV cooking shows "ARD Buffet" and "The Taste", has suffered a serious family bereavement.

As first reported by the "Hamburger Abendblatt" , his 26-year-old son Tom collapsed during a half marathon in Hamburg.

In the days that followed, the young man received intensive medical treatment in hospital before succumbing to his injuries on July 7. Show more

Hamburg celebrity chef Karlheinz Hauser and his family have to cope with a terrible family loss: son Tom died at the age of just 26.

"You were our greatest gift," reads the obituary. It continues: "We had you with us for far too short a time. But your love, your laughter and your nature will remain in our hearts forever."

The "Hamburger Abendblatt" first wrote about the death. According to the newspaper, Tom Hauser was taking part in the Hella Half Marathon in Hamburg when he collapsed shortly before the finish line. He is said to have hit his head on the road during the subsequent fall.

Hauser: "It was a drama, they really tried everything"

Tom Hauser had to be resuscitated on site before he could be taken to hospital. He apparently suffered a brain haemorrhage in the fall. He then received intensive medical treatment for days at Eppendorf University Hospital before succumbing to his serious injuries on July 7.

"It was a drama, they really tried everything," Karlheinz Hauser is quoted as saying by the "Hamburger Abendblatt" newspaper. According to the 58-year-old celebrity chef, the loss of his son, who had aspired to a career in sports management, cannot be described in words.

According to the "Hamburger Abendblatt", father and son were about to open a joint gastronomy project.

Karlheinz Hauser, widely known for his cooking shows "ARD Buffet" and "The Taste", was head chef at the "Seven Seas" in Hamburg from 2002 to 2022. The gourmet restaurant was awarded two Michelin stars at the time.

From 2022, he was responsible for catering at the McLaren Formula 1 racing team. In addition to his father and mother Margarete, Tom Hauser is survived by his sisters Carolin and Emma.

