In the Christmas special of the TV show "Kitchen Impossible", the two celebrity chefs Tim Mälzer and Tim Raue competed against each other. With the result that it went to the pain threshold, both verbally and physically.

The duo Tim Mälzer and Roland Trettl competed against the duo Tim Raue and Sepp Schellhorn.

During the course of the show, a scandal broke out: Mälzer secretly disposed of an ingredient - and lied to his partner's face. Show more

At Christmas a year ago, Tim Mälzer wanted another "Kitchen Impossible" special with the same cast.

"We just changed the line-up," and so this time Tim Mälzer and Roland Trettl will be competing against Tim Raue and Sepp Schellhorn. "They'll be fighting each other beforehand," Mälzer and Trettl send their rivals to Schlanders in South Tyrol.

But a group of gloomy-looking Krampus are already having an effect. Austrian Schellhorn's heart sinks: "I almost have tears in my eyes now." An emotion that Trettl cannot understand: "When I see them now, I pee in my pants. That's a trauma." After all, Schellhorn felt the same way as a child.

However, the Perchten also bring the dreaded black box. In it: not a peasant dish as expected, but something perfectly prepared. Schellhorn immediately recognizes a woman's handwriting.

Indeed: chef and hunter Victoria Walder is behind the Christmas menu consisting of terrine of venison liver with brioche, venison cheeks with pearl barley and Riebel with apricot jam and apple sauce.

"For me, the dessert was a riddle with 794 seals," says Raue, looking haphazardly into the plate. What is that? Crunch on top of crunch? His idea: "Kaiserschmarrnmasse!" But Schellhorn has the right nose: "It's just flour or semolina, milk or water, sugar and butter."

Celebrity chef Raue versus the kitchen appliances

Tim Raue still has to get used to the original chef's kitchen appliances. First the milk boils over, then the food processor takes on a life of its own and spins the brioche dough around the kitchen.

"The technology and I are great friends," he laughs. Then he knocks over the appliance, which continues to rotate relentlessly. "It has taken on a dynamic of its own," he explains his battle with the appliances. At least he takes it with humor. Trettl is surprised at Raues' composure: "This is not the moment when you normally stay relaxed."

The spat that Trettl and Mälzer had hoped for doesn't happen, Raue and Schellhorn become a harmonious team. The brioche turns out perfectly, Raue surprises himself: "I've never shown so much patience when baking."

Sepp Schellhorn was afraid of Raue's perfectionism and is relieved by his gentleness: "I was so nervous of Raue. I was so afraid of him." He says: "This is what we all want Christmas to be like: stress-free, calm." Raue even gives him a kiss: "Teamwork makes the dream work."

Trettl on Mälzer: "Worse as a partner than my opponents"

Schellhorn even manages the ominous dessert, albeit in a roundabout way: "I've already got goosebumps that I managed it. Almost with emotion." Family members and friends give the menu 7.0 points.

"We got heartfelt cooking, and we really enjoyed it," beams Tim Raue, despite the minor mishaps. "They did us a big favor," says Schellhorn, thanking Mälzer and Trettl.

Mälzer abruptly breaks the cozy harmony with a rant about Raue and Schellhorn's deceitful task for Trettl and Mälzer. This also sets Schellhorn off again: "Now the Christmas peace is over!"

Unbelievably, the two complain about the Winter Wonderland in Austria, where they are subjected to the "Kitchen" horror in Lech am Arlberg.

Mälzer gets on his team partner's nerves right from the start. "Trottel, er Trettl and Mälzer", Mälzer announces at the hotel reception. Trettl doesn't find this funny at all: "Why are you doing this?" He thinks: "As a partner, you're worse than my opponents."

Analysis like brain surgery

The two are supposed to feel each other again while ice bathing. After the wild ride on the snowmobile, Mälzer lets himself fall into the snow - and sinks deeper than expected. At least he feels the positive effect of the cold-warm change: "It pumps energy into you!"

Disguised as Santa Claus, it is Sepp Schellhorn himself who delivers the box. The dish comes from two-star chef Julian Stieger. Trettl is massively annoyed by the detailed analysis of the turnip starter: "As if I were operating inside a brain."

This is not traditional Christmas cuisine at all. Pumpkin? Potato? Turnip? Only the original chef knows what he has used.

Then comes a supposed pea and onion soup that is actually made from beef. Manuel Hofmarcher's quail ballotine and Jamie Unshelm's Fujisan bread with Jerusalem artichoke ice cream also dampen the mood.

A little lie among friends

In the kitchen, Mälzer first wants to chat with the original chefs. Trettl is getting more and more annoyed: "We work completely differently. Tim shuts himself down and I just run from left to right."

While Trettl recommends roasted Jerusalem artichokes for the ice cream, Mälzer prefers the real taste. But Trettl doesn't let up and even roasts the leftover peel for him, which Mälzer throws straight in the bin.

Trettl tastes the ice cream mixture: "Did you put the peel in?" Mälzer lies to his face: "Yes, yes!" Trettl nods: "It's good." Mälzer confirms: "It's the savior."

When Trettl is gone again, Mälzer grins: "I don't have it in me at all. That's constructive pedagogy. Now he feels like he's done something here too." Raue, who is watching the scenes on screen, can't believe the deceit: "You're just the biggest bastard ever!" Trettl only now realizes the lie: "I still had a good feeling then, and now?"

But Mälzer's psychological trick works: Trettl continues to cook with such joy that almost everything succeeds. They win the duel with 7.4 points. "You deserve it, even if you did whine a bit," congratulates Tim Raue.

