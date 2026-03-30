Celine Dion is returning to the stage. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

It's the news fans around the world have been waiting for. Céline Dion is returning to the stage. In an emotional video message under the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the 58-year-old announced ten concerts in Paris.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion returns to the stage in fall 2026 with ten concerts at the Paris La Défense Arena - her first major engagement in years.

The singer had been suffering from stiff person syndrome, which caused muscle stiffness and cramps and forced her to withdraw completely at times.

Tickets are available from 75 francs, general advance sales start on April 10 at 10 am. Show more

The moment came on Monday evening - and it was cinematic: a video message from Céline Dion beamed under the illuminated Eiffel Tower in Paris. In it, the 58-year-old Canadian announced her long-awaited comeback. Between September 12 and October 14, 2026, she will perform ten times at the Paris La Défense Arena. The concert series is entitled "Céline Dion Paris 2026".

"I'm fine, I'm strong, I'm full of anticipation, a little nervous of course, but above all I'm grateful to you all," said Dion in her message. The concerts are her first longer stage engagement since she had to cancel tours and appearances in 2020.

An illness that changed everything

In 2022, Dion made her condition public: stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that leads to severe muscle stiffness and restricted movement. The singer described how cramps can occur in her neck, ribs and hands - sometimes so severe that she broke her ribs. As a result, she largely withdrew from public life.

Even at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel - where Dion won for Switzerland in 1988 with "Ne partez pas sans moi" - she only appeared via video message. "I would love nothing more than to be with you in Basel," she said at the time. It later became known that a planned appearance had apparently fallen through at short notice due to her state of health.

Gratitude and anticipation

In her announcement, Dion addressed her fans at length and visibly moved. "Over the past few years, I have felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love every day," she said. This support has helped her "in ways I can't even put into words". She added: "This year I'm getting the best birthday present of my life - the chance to see you and perform for you again."

The show is being produced under the direction of Canadian show designer Willo Perron. Dion will perform her best-known songs in French and English.

Tickets are available from 75 francs. Artist pre-sales start on April 7 at 10 a.m. - registration is required by April 2 at 7 p.m. at celinedion.com. General ticket sales start on April 10 at 10 am.