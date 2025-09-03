Céline Dion, seen here during a video recording at the dress rehearsal for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest ESC in Basel, had to cancel her planned performance at short notice for health reasons. Keystone

Céline Dion had to cancel her appearance at the ESC in Basel at short notice. The reason for this was a seizure. The singer suffers from stiff person syndrome.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion traveled to Basel for the ESC.

However, she canceled her performance at short notice due to a health attack.

The singer, who suffers from stiff person syndrome, had to fly straight back to Las Vegas. Show more

Céline Dion wanted to sing at the Eurovision Song Contest ESC in Basel, but had to cancel her performance at the last minute for health reasons. This is according to the newspaper "Le Parisien".

There was much speculation until the last minute about a possible appearance by the famous Canadian singer at the ESC final in Basel on May 17. However, to the disappointment of many fans, it failed to materialize.

Now the French newspaper "Le Parisien" has published details. Dion was actually willing to perform at the event and actually arrived, according to the newspaper.

However, shortly before the performance, the singer suffered a seizure, forcing her to cancel the performance at the last minute and fly back to Las Vegas on her private jet.

Céline Dion suffers from stiff person syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and cramps. Because Dion still performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in July 2024, many fans hoped that she would also sing at the ESC in Basel.