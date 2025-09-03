Céline Dion wanted to sing at the Eurovision Song Contest ESC in Basel, but had to cancel her performance at the last minute for health reasons. This is according to the newspaper "Le Parisien".
There was much speculation until the last minute about a possible appearance by the famous Canadian singer at the ESC final in Basel on May 17. However, to the disappointment of many fans, it failed to materialize.
Now the French newspaper "Le Parisien" has published details. Dion was actually willing to perform at the event and actually arrived, according to the newspaper.
However, shortly before the performance, the singer suffered a seizure, forcing her to cancel the performance at the last minute and fly back to Las Vegas on her private jet.
Céline Dion suffers from stiff person syndrome, a neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and cramps. Because Dion still performed at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris in July 2024, many fans hoped that she would also sing at the ESC in Basel.