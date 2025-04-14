Paola (2nd from left) and Luca Hänni (l) are taking part in ESC 2025. Bild: dpa

Will she come or won't she? There would always be room for Céline Dion, who won for Switzerland at the 1988 music festival, on the stage in Basel. But that's not enough.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Almost four weeks before the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, it is still unclear whether Céline Dion will be performing.

Dion had expressed interest in taking part, but she is seriously ill.

The Canadian represented Switzerland in 1988, won and thus laid the foundation for her great career. Show more

Almost four weeks before the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, it is still unclear whether Céline Dion will perform. The Canadian represented Switzerland in 1988, won and laid the foundation for her great career. When introducing the celebrities who will be performing outside the competition during the final week and at the opening show on May 11, the broadcaster left the question open.

Dion had expressed interest in taking part, but she is seriously ill. She suffers from stiff person syndrome with muscle cramps. It will probably not be known until shortly beforehand whether she will be able to perform. For example, Dion sang at the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris at short notice.

Luca Hänni will also perform

It is clear that former Swiss ESC participants will be singing at the opening on May 11. Among them is Paola (74), who is best known to German audiences for her years of presenting the TV show "Verstehen Sie Spass?" with her husband Kurt Felix. She represented Switzerland as a singer at the music festival in 1969 and 1980.

Luca Hänni (30), who won the casting show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2012, will also be there. He came fourth for Switzerland at the ESC in 2019. In 2020, Hänni came third in the show "Let's Dance" with professional dancer Christina Luft. Hänni and Luft have been a couple ever since and have been parents to a daughter since 2024.