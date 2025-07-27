Andy Byron and his HR boss are caught out cold. Screenshot

After the kiss cam scandal, the company Astronomer is trying to save its image with the help of Gwyneth Paltrow. The actress and ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin appears in an advertising clip.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US tech company Astronomer unexpectedly found itself in the public eye after a viral video showed the then CEO and the head of HR together at a Coldplay concert.

In response to the PR crisis, Astronomer hired actress Gwyneth Paltrow for an ironically staged promotional video in which she appears as a "temporary spokesperson" but does not directly answer any of the critical questions.

The video was well received by many - it was praised on social media as a clever PR move. Show more

The attention came suddenly for the US company Astronomer: when the then CEO and the head of HR were spotted together at a Coldplay concert and a video of it went viral, the tech company ended up in the spotlight.

To limit the PR damage, Astronomer has now hired celebrity support: Gwyneth Paltrow (52). The actress, who was once married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin (48), appears in a new promotional video for the company. In the one-minute clip, entitled "Thank you for your interest in Astronomer", she acts as a "temporary spokesperson" and is supposed to answer questions from the public.

However, instead of responding to questions such as "How's your social media team?", Paltrow misses the point and emphasizes the benefits of the company. Astronomer will now refocus on its core competencies to "deliver breakthrough results" to customers.

Video goes down well on social media

It remains to be seen whether the ironic video can defuse the PR crisis. However, judging by the comments on YouTube, it seems to be resonating with people. "There's no such thing as 'bad publicity' - a brilliant move!" someone writes. And someone else: "That's so clever. Really impressive that the marketing and PR team pulled this off under pressure and in such a short space of time. You should all be proud."

After the kiss cam scandal, the consequences followed: CEO Andy Byron was initially put on leave and later resigned. Kristin Cabot has also since left the company.