King Frederik and Queen Mary have a long stay at Graasten Castle, the summer residence of the Danish royals, on their agenda during the warmer months. Picture: Keystone

The European royals like to treat themselves to a longer break in the summer. But where do King Charles, Princess Kate and King Frederik reside? blue News knows the blue bloods' travel destinations.

When it comes to summer vacations, tradition is very important to the European royal families.

According to the British Daily Mail , King Charles and Queen Camilla spend the hot season at Balmoral Castle, as they do every year.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022, once spent several weeks on vacation in the Scottish Highlands.

This year, the Scandinavian royals are also spending their summer vacation mainly in their home climes. Show more

Why travel far away when beauty is so close?

Many European royals are currently saying the same thing and spending their summer vacation at home.

The Danish royals traditionally check in for a few days on the royal yacht Dannebrog during the hot season. Built in 1932, the luxury yacht is 78 meters long - offering plenty of space for King Frederik and Queen Mary's family of six.

The luxury yacht serves as the royal family's residence

The "Dannebrog" was christened by Queen Alexandrine in Copenhagen in 1931 and set sail on her maiden voyage on May 26, 1932. The ship has long served as the official and private residence of the Danish royal family.

The luxury yacht Dannebrog has served as the official and private residence of the Danish royal family for over 90 years. Picture: IMAGO/Jürgen Held

In July and August, the Danish royal family also plan to spend a longer period of time at their second summer residence, Graasten Castle.

The harbor town of Graasten is located on the southern Baltic coast in Denmark. The royals are given a festive welcome by the local population at the beginning of each vacation.

The Spanish royals dress more casually in summer

The Spanish royal family is also sticking to its tradition this summer and spending the hot season on the island of Mallorca. King Felipe VI is said to have already traveled to Palma at the beginning of last week.

The 56-year-old attended the traditional meeting with the island's political officials and dignitaries alone this time. Last Friday, the King traveled to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris together with his wife Queen Letizia.

During the summer vacation on the island of Mallorca, the Spanish royal family dresses much less formally than usual. Picture: IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Since this weekend, the royal couple has been back on the Balearic island with their two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia. On Mallorca, the family relaxes at the Marivent Palace in the town of Cala Mayor.

The usual formal attire is left in the wardrobes for once during their vacation. Instead, Letizia and her daughters opt for summery, airy dresses - and King Felipe also skips the tie for once.

The Swedish royal family has a lot to celebrate

The Swedish royals have two big parties to celebrate this summer: Crown Princess Victoria recently turned 47 and there will certainly be a toast to the return of her sister Princess Madeleine during the vacations.

The Swedish royal family traditionally spends the summer vacation at Solliden Castle on the island of Öland. Picture: IMAGO/TT

The youngest daughter of King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia and her husband Chris O'Neill have decided to live in Sweden again from this year after several years in the USA.

The two parties will be held at Solliden Castle on the island of Öland, the summer residence of the Swedish royal family.

Charles and Camilla take a break in Scotland

After the past few exhausting months, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, who is suffering from cancer, may be glad of a few quiet vacation days this summer.

The royal couple are doing this in Scotland, as they do every year. According to the British media, Charles and Camilla are currently vacationing at Balmoral Castle together with heir to the throne William, his wife Kate and their three children.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are upholding tradition again this summer and are vacationing at Balmoral Castle. Picture: IMAGO/i Images

This year, however, the stay at the estate on the Scottish moors is likely to be much shorter, according to the British Mirror.

Balmoral was also the favorite castle of the late Queen Elizabeth. Since the time of Queen Victoria, who once acquired the estate, the British royals have regularly spent the summer months there.

The Dutch royals are drawn to Greece

The Dutch royals, on the other hand, are always drawn to faraway places: King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima and their three daughters, Princesses Amalia, Alexia and Ariane, are greeted at breakfast these days with the word "Kaliméra" instead of "Goedemorgen".

In 2012, King Willem-Alexander and his wife Queen Máxima bought this luxurious estate in Doroufi in the south of the Greek Peloponnese peninsula. Image: imago images/PPE

The reason: the royal family is swapping the magnificent Huis ten Bosch castle near the Dutch capital The Hague for their luxurious estate in Doroufi in the Argolis district on the Greek peninsula of Peloponnese.

Willem-Alexander and Máxima have owned the villa for twelve years. It is said that the royal couple paid around 4.5 million francs for it at the time.

The retreats of the Norwegian royals

The Norwegian crown prince and crown princess also like to vacation in several places in the summer: when Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit are not at sea, they enjoy the warm season on the island of Dvergsøya in Kristiansand, a town in the south of Norway.

Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit retreat to a private cabin during their summer vacation. Picture: IMAGO/NTB ROY

On the island, the royal couple have been renting Villa Vogts, which is located right by the sea, for years. Insiders also claim to know that Haakon and Mette-Marit regularly spend a few days with their children in a private vacation cabin in Uvdal, 180 kilometers northwest of Oslo, during the summer.

