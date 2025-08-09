Between a rock band reunion, teen drama and "Dirty Dancing"-style dance interludes: 22 years after the original, "Freaky Friday" once again promises turbulent chaos. Watch the video to find out how Chad Michael Murray and Manny Jacinto experienced the shoot.

The body-switch comedy "Freakier Friday" is a sequel to the 2003 hit movie starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis

In addition to Anna and mother Tess, other characters swap bodies this time. Hilarious moments are inevitable.

Chad Michael Murray is back as Anna's childhood sweetheart. Her fiancé Eric is played by Manny Jacinto.

Watch the video to find out how the two actors experienced the shoot. Show more

What is "Freakier Friday" actually about?

Many years ago, Tess(Jamie Lee Curtis) and her adolescent daughter Anna(Lindsay Lohan) swapped bodies in a magical incident. Now they face new challenges: Anna is the mother of a teenage girl herself and is newly engaged to Eric (Manny Jacinto). A supernatural incident leads to another body swap - this time involving several people. The reunion with Anna's former high school sweetheart Jake (Chad Michael Murray) causes additional turbulence.

Like its predecessor, the hilarious comedy was shot in Los Angeles. Fans can look forward to a reunion with Mark Harmon, Ryan Malgarini and the fictional rock band Pink Slip. This time, the film was directed by Canadian director Nisha Ganatra, known for films such as "Late Night" with Emma Thompson.

Watch the video to find out whether there were any mix-ups during filming, what bizarre backstory Chad Michael Murray came up with and how Manny Jacinto prepared for his Patrick Swayze-style dance interludes.

"Freakier Friday" is now showing in blue Cinemas.

