Egg massages for dogs, flower water against bad energies and spiritual cleansing for cats: In Ecuador, pets are now being pampered with ancient Andean rituals. Our video shows what this looks like.

Christian Thumshirn

If you used to simply treat your dog to treats and walks, you may no longer be up to date. In Ecuador, pets now receive spiritual energy cleansing - including herbs, flower water, smoke and egg massages.

In the traditional San Francisco market in Quito, so-called "curanderos" treat dogs, cats and even rabbits with centuries-old Andean rituals. Demand is growing - especially among worried pet owners who believe that their four-legged friends are absorbing stress and negative energy.

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A treatment costs between five and ten US dollars, depending on the size of the animal. For this, they are given bundles of herbs made from eucalyptus, nettles or rue, raw eggs against bad energies and Amazon seeds as protection against evil spirits. According to the healers, some animals even come to the "Limpia" regularly.

Our video shows what spiritual cleansing for dogs actually looks like - including an egg massage for golden retriever "Lucas".

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