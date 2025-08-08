Jennifer Lopez is currently on tour - and is quite open about it. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

In Istanbul, Jennifer Lopez was denied access to a Chanel boutique. The singer took it in her stride and shopped at other luxury brands instead.

She enjoyed her tour of Turkey despite her break-up with Ben Affleck and celebrated her birthday in Antalya.

In Italy, she spoke openly about her changing moods at night. Show more

During her summer tour, which includes a total of 19 cities, Jennifer Lopez experienced an unexpected situation in Istanbul. The pop star wanted to visit a Chanel boutique in the exclusive Istinye Park shopping center, but was prevented from entering by a security guard. This was reported by "Turkiye Today". The reason for this decision remains unclear.

Despite being turned away, Lopez appeared unimpressed and responded with the words: "Okay, no problem", before walking away without further ado. Later, store employees tried to get her back, but Lopez refused. Instead, she decided to continue her shopping spree at neighboring luxury stores such as Céline and Beymen, where she reportedly spent tens of thousands of dollars.

The incident doesn't seem to bother the singer any further, as she is enjoying her time in Turkey. On July 24, she celebrated her birthday in Antalya, one day after her concert there. Even without her ex-husband Ben Affleck, from whom she split up a year ago, Lopez seems to be enjoying her tour to the full.

Private insights on the tour

In Italy, during a concert in Lucca, Lopez caused a stir with personal insights into her private life. She spoke openly about her nocturnal preferences and explained: "I have to be honest with you, I have different moods at night. I don't know about you, but that's how it is for me."

Some evenings she prefers romantic moments, with candlelight and soft music. "I like it very slow on days like that," she confessed. But there are also other nights that she describes as "naughty": "On other days - maybe because the summer is so hot - I'm naughtier. Then I like it hard and fast."

