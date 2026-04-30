The models at the Chanel show walked the catwalk in this shoe. Screenshot X

Chanel is causing a stir: at the presentation of the 2027 Cruise collection in Biarritz, the fashion house showed a deliberately incomplete-looking sandal. Now the web is mocking it.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Chanel presented its new collection on Tuesday.

It wasn't the new dresses that caused a stir, but a shoe.

It only covers the heel. Show more

A new and rather unusual trend could characterize the fashion summer: a shoe without a real sole. French fashion house Chanel presented its new 2027 Cruise collection in Biarritz in the south of France on Tuesday - and sparked discussion with one striking accessory in particular.

The reason for the excitement: On the catwalk, the models wore a sandal that looked deliberately incomplete. The design only covers the heel and is held in place by two narrow straps. According to the fashion magazine "Elle", it is a "deliberately unfinished" concept that relies solely on a so-called "barefoot heel cap".

Chanel's new shoe is causing a stir on the net. Screenshot Threads

"Even Jesus had full sandals"

The shoe met with mixed reactions on social media. A few found it "creative", but many mocked it, with one user commenting: "The only shoe Achilles ever needed." Another person commented: "Even Jesus had full sandals."

It is not yet clear whether the shoes will actually go on sale or were merely used as part of the staging. There is also no information yet on possible prices. According to the Chanel website, the collection will be available in boutiques from November 2026. The House presented the models in black, gold and silver on the catwalk.

Despite the discussions, the collection received positive feedback from fashion critics overall. Chanel creative director Matthieu Blazy described the designs as an homage to the clear style codes of the 1920s, inspired by sportswear, workwear and sailors' uniforms.

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