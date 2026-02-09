The yellow icons of chaos are back. As the first trailer reveals, this time the cult characters from the "Simply Incorrigible" universe are up against monsters.

The adventures of the iconic animated characters are entering their third round. Universal released the first trailer on the occasion of the 60th Super Bowl.

"Minions & Monsters" sends the yellow cult characters to a nostalgic 1920s Hollywood, where they experience everything from a comedic rise to movie stardom to a total fall from grace.

Minions & Monsters " is scheduled to be released by blue Cinema on July 1, 2026. Show more

The Minions return to the big screen with their third solo adventure. A new trailer, released to coincide with the 60th Super Bowl, shows that they are unstoppable in their next adventure too.

This time they go on a monster hunt in 1920s Hollywood. An unusual setting that combines nostalgia, slapstick and controlled chaos.

The film deliberately builds on the enormous success of the yellow cult characters. More than ten years after their creation, the Minions have long been an integral part of pop culture.

Together with the series "I - Simply Incorrigible", they have achieved worldwide box office takings of over 5.6 billion US dollars and continue to delight fans of all generations to this day.

Minions and Monsters in Hollywood

Minions & Monsters tells the story of how the chaotic helpers find their way to Hollywood, where they rise to become celebrated film stars and then lose everything again.

In typical Minions style, they draw the wrong conclusions, unleash monsters on the world and bring humanity to the brink of madness.

What follows is a desperate attempt to repair the damage they have caused. As Gru does not appear in the trailer, it is obvious that the plot is set before the previous films.

As with previous films featuring the cult characters of the universe, Pierre Coffin is directing. The Frenchman has also lent his voice since their film debut in 2010.

"Minions & Monsters" opens on July 1, 2026 at blue Cinema.

