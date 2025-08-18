Marius Borg Høiby, here in 2022 at the side of his mother Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (archive picture) dpa

Charges have been brought against Marius Borg Høiby. The charges include allegations of rape.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marius Borg Høiby, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged with violent and sexual offenses.

He denies most of the accusations.

Regardless of this, he lost his diplomatic passport for formal reasons. Show more

Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of the Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been charged. This was announced by the responsible public prosecutor, Sturla Henriksbø, in Oslo. Among other things, the charges relate to the accusation of rape.

Around a year ago, allegations were first made that Marius Borg Høiby, the eldest child of Crown Princess Mette-Marit (51), had behaved violently. The now 28-year-old admitted at the time that he had beaten his girlfriend at the time while under the influence of alcohol and cocaine and had gone on the rampage in her apartment.

But these allegations were not all: since then, the police have considerably expanded the investigation - which now also involves several alleged sexual offenses that could be punishable by several years in prison under Norwegian law.

Through his lawyers, the stepson of Crown Prince Haakon (52) denies most of the accusations - especially those relating to sexual offenses.

According to the public prosecutor, the trial against him is likely to begin in mid-January 2026. Accordingly, he faces a prison sentence of up to ten years.

Had to surrender his diplomatic passport

The 28-year-old recently came to public attention again - this time because he had to surrender his diplomatic passport. This document usually makes it easier for diplomats, members of the government and royal dignitaries with official duties to travel.

However, officials emphasize that the withdrawal of the passport is not related to the ongoing investigations into Marius Borg Høiby for violent and sexual offenses. Instead, the background to this is new regulations that have been in force for more than six months: According to these, only direct members of the royal family are entitled to a diplomatic passport.