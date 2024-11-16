Charlène of Monaco is still struggling with her health - but she still wants to stay sporty. Javad/Parsa, dpa

Former top athlete Charlène of Monaco is still struggling with the after-effects of her illness. Now she talks openly about her limitations - and her determination to stay active.

The infection led to several medical interventions and a long recovery process, during which rumors of a marital crisis with Prince Albert also circulated.

Despite her return to public life, her health remains fragile and she is struggling to adapt to the physical limitations imposed by her age and illness. Show more

Princess Charlène of Monaco, once a successful competitive athlete, has spoken in an interview with French magazine Gala about the health challenges she has faced since her serious infection in 2021.

The former professional swimmer, who competed at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, can no longer push her body to its former peak performance.

The Princess's health problems began in May 2021 when the Princely Palace announced that she had contracted a serious ear, nose and throat infection during a nature conservation mission in South Africa. This infection prevented her return to Monaco and required several complicated medical procedures. During this time, rumors also circulated about a possible marital crisis with Prince Albert.

Long and painful road to recovery

After six months, Charlène returned to Monaco in November 2021, but had to return to hospital soon afterwards. Prince Albert explained at the time that she herself had recognized that she needed help and spoke of physical and emotional exhaustion. She finally returned to the Princely Palace in March 2022 and resumed public appointments.

Despite her return, her health remains a sensitive issue. In May 2022, Charlène described her recovery as long and painful and emphasized that her health remained fragile. She still does sport, but not to the extent she used to. Walking, cycling and swimming are among her activities, but the intensive training of the past is no longer possible.

Charlène admits that she finds it difficult to come to terms with these restrictions. "It's sometimes difficult because it's in my nature to break records and go beyond my limits," she explains. But at almost 47, she has to accept that her body can no longer take the same strain, even if her mind and heart may still want to.

