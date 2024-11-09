Princess Charlène with her children Gabriella and Jacques in November 2023. KEYSTONE

In a rare interview, Charlène of Monaco gives an insight into the different character traits of her twins and talks openly about the challenge of spending enough time with them.

Charlène of Monaco describes Gabriella as curious and questioning, while Jacques is quieter and more observant, which makes them a harmonious duo.

The Monegasque royal twins celebrate their 10th birthday on December 10. Show more

Charlène of Monaco, who has been the proud mother of twins Jacques and Gabriella since December 10, 2014, recently spoke about her children in an exclusive interview with French magazine "Gala". The twins will soon be celebrating their tenth birthday and often accompany their parents to official events.

For the interview, the former top swimmer opened the doors of her palace to talk about her commitment to animals and her children.

Princess Charlène enjoys time with her twins

Charlène of Monaco emphasized how important it is to spend time with each child individually, despite the challenges of parenting twins. She said: "The conversations I have with Jacques are very different from those I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with them."

She is impressed by the individual personalities of her children. "Gabriella is very curious and asks a lot of questions, while Jacques is more quiet and observant," she said. These differences make them a harmonious duo.

Just last November, Charlène and her husband, Prince Albert, gave an insight into raising their children in a joint interview with "Monaco Matin".

They spoke about the challenges of raising children in a world threatened by conflict and climate change. Charlène of Monaco emphasized: "Our children are the future of the Principality."

