In his younger years he was one of the first German television stars, later actor Charles Brauer (left) celebrated triumphs alongside Manfred Krug as a Hamburg "Tatort" detective. Picture: imago images/United Archives

He still acts in the theater, is known as a legendary Tatort detective and brilliant narrator and thriller fans are familiar with his voice from audiobooks: Charles Brauer turns 90 this week.

From rubble films and theater to the legendary "Tatort" investigator: Charles Brauer has been acting since childhood.

Many TV viewers have particularly fond memories of his starring role as singing Hamburg "Tatort" detective Peter Brockmüller between 1986 and 2001.

Back then, Brauer investigated as a TV detective alongside Manfred Krug (1937 to 2016), alias Paul Stoever.

Brauer's Berlin dialect comes through when he chats: "Keene Lust mehr", or "Kenn ick gar nicht", says Brauer. Yet the actor has lived near Basel for almost 40 years and has had a Swiss passport for some time.

What more could you want at 90? Standing on the theater stage, chatting about literature in front of an audience, setting world bestsellers such as those by John Grisham to music in German at the microphone - and leading a fulfilled family life in Switzerland.

Actor Charles Brauer makes an all-round satisfied impression.

"Things aren't as great as they were ten years ago. But I look after myself and keep fit. There's no such thing as complaining," says the bold Berliner to the German Press Agency on the occasion of his 90th birthday next Thursday, July 3.

Brauer: "Perhaps 'Morrie' was my last role"

After a summer break, the long-serving Hamburg "Tatort" detective will get going again in the fall and organize several literary evenings with music.

In November, he can be seen a few more times at the Ernst Deutsch Theater in Hamburg in the two-person play "Tuesdays at Morrie's". Brauer has close ties to the theater - he celebrated his 70th stage anniversary there in 2024.

"At my age, everything can change abruptly tomorrow. At this age, you think about death every day": at 90, Charles Brauer looks back on a long and fulfilling career. Picture: Georg Wendt/dpa

A long career for which he was also honored in Berlin with the German Acting Award for Lifetime Achievement.

"I could imagine that 'Morrie' was my last role," says Charles Brauer. "At my age, everything can change abruptly tomorrow. At this age, you think about death every day."

Nevertheless, he doesn't dwell on such thoughts, preferring instead to plan more literary evenings.

The swinging cop

Brauer gained many fans as Inspector Brockmöller in the Hamburg ARD crime series "Tatort". From 1986 to 2001, he played alongside Manfred Krug, alias Inspector Paul Stoever.

The two went down in "Tatort" history as the "swinging cops" because they always interspersed musical interludes with singing, piano or harmonica.

Their shared passion for music even resulted in a CD, which was awarded a gold record. Brauer also proved his singing talent at the end of the 1990s as Higgins in the musical "My Fair Lady" in Essen.

Almost 25 years after his departure, Brauer is still asked about his time on "Tatort". That's fine, he says.

"Tatort" is simply one of or the most prominent shows on German television. When you do it for 16 years, it's clear that it has a lasting effect," says Brauer. And he continues: "It also had many advantages: Promoters of a theater tour are more likely to pick you up if you're a known quantity via television."

The gifted storyteller

In fact, the "Tatort" celebrity also landed him the job of narrating John Grisham's works as audio books. "At the time, I hadn't read a single line by Grisham," says Brauer. "They were thrillers, I wasn't terribly interested in them."

Since then, the actor has come to appreciate the American author: "Grisham is always about the justice system in the USA, which you don't want to fall foul of."

This year, the latest Grisham volume was published as a German audio book: "The Legend". After reading it thoroughly, he needs around five or six days in the studio for the production, he says.

Although Brauer has never met the 70-year-old Grisham, the author greatly appreciates the audiobooks: "I keep writing, you keep reading", John Grisham wrote to Brauer a few years ago.

Indeed, the actor knows how to use his distinctive voice to bring the characters to life in different registers like no other. This is also the case with the literary evenings that Brauer organizes in front of an audience based on his own ideas.

However, he doesn't have a novel of his own in him: "No, I'm too demanding when it comes to literature," he says with a laugh. In 2023, however, he published a volume of stories about experiences and people that have shaped him, "Die blaue Mütze".

In 1946, director Gerhard Lamprecht discovered the eleven-year-old Brauer in Berlin wearing such a cap. He promptly hired the boy, who was still called Charles Knetschke at the time, for the film "Somewhere in Berlin".

A lot of family visits for his 90th birthday

From 1954, Brauer also starred in the first German family television series, "Familie Schölermann". The series became a hit and Brauer, as the eldest son Heinz, became the dream of post-war ladies and a mother-in-law's crush.

Whether theater, film, television or as a reader: every job is different and exciting in its own right, says Brauer. "But theater is always number one. You can't do it without theater."

When chatting, Brauer's Berlin dialect always comes through: "Keene Lust mehr," or "Kenn ick gar nicht," he says. Yet he has lived near Basel in Switzerland for around 40 years and now has a Swiss passport.

He is married to the stage designer Lilot Hegi, with whom he has a son. He also has twins from a previous marriage to the actress Witta Pohl (1937 to 2011).

For his 90th birthday, there will therefore first be lots of family visits, followed by a big party for friends. "I'm looking forward to it," says Charles Brauer.

