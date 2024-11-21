The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla cost the British taxpayer dearly. (archive picture) Bild: dpa

The glitz and glamor of the Royal Family comes at a high cost to the British. A year and a half after Charles and Camilla's coronation, the government has revealed how much it had to fork out.

No time? blue News summarizes for you British taxpayers had to fork out 80 million francs last year for the coronation of King Charles III.

This was announced by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on Thursday.

Compared to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the celebrations were nevertheless a bargain. The farewell to the decades-long regent cost 181 million francs. Show more

The coronation of the British King Charles III (76) last year cost the British taxpayer 72 million pounds (around 80 million francs). This is according to figures from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in London. According to the figures, the police operation alone cost 21.7 million pounds.

"The coronation was an historic act of state that brought together millions of people across the country, the territories and the Commonwealth," a statement from the ministry said. Every effort was made to keep costs to a minimum in accordance with the rules on the use of taxpayers' money.

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral was significantly more expensive

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla (77) on May 6 last year was celebrated with great pomp. This included a procession in a gilded carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey and back. Thousands of soldiers were involved. Tens of thousands of onlookers lined the streets.

However, the coronation celebrations were significantly smaller than those of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. Even compared to Elizabeth's state funeral in September 2022, they almost seem like a bargain. The multi-day funeral service cost around 162 million pounds (just under 181 million euros today).

