Queen Elizabeth II would have been 100 years old on April 21. Her son Charles III commemorates his mother's life in a video message.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Queen Elizabeth II would have been 100 years old today.

King Charles III (77) remembers the life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with warm words - and makes reference to current crises.

However, it is unclear which events Charles is referring to specifically.

The Queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96 at her country estate, Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands. Show more

King Charles III (77) recalls the life of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, with warm words - and makes reference to current crises. "Many things in the times we live in today would, I suspect, have deeply troubled her, but I draw confidence from her belief that good will always prevail," the British monarch said in a video message, according to the PA news agency. It is therefore unclear which events Charles is referring to specifically.

“God bless you, darling Mama; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”



A special tribute from His Majesty The King on what would have been Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday.



🔗 Watch in full on The Royal Family YouTube channel: https://t.co/u8jeiFocT5 pic.twitter.com/G8okauVtPZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2026

The Queen would have been 100 years old this Tuesday. She died four years ago. From the British monarch's perspective, she always stood up for the good. Charles is referring, for example, to the first public speech made by the then 14-year-old crown princess. Even then, she said that everyone could contribute to "making the world of tomorrow a better and happier place". "That is a belief I share wholeheartedly."

King Charles: Queen would be "deeply troubled" today - Gallery King Charles remembers his late mother. (archive picture) Image: dpa On April 21, 2026, the Queen would have been 100 years old. (archive image) Image: dpa King Charles: Queen would be "deeply troubled" today - Gallery King Charles remembers his late mother. (archive picture) Image: dpa On April 21, 2026, the Queen would have been 100 years old. (archive image) Image: dpa

Today is a "celebration of a life well lived and a legacy of hope", the King said, according to PA. Together we can ensure a world in which "peace, justice, prosperity and security are rooted".

The Queen died in September 2022 at the age of 96 at her country estate, Balmoral Castle, in the Scottish Highlands.

According to PA, Charles' video message was recorded in the castle's library at the beginning of April. Queen Elizabeth was on the throne for more than 70 years - longer than any other British monarch before her.

Charles (left), then still Prince Charles, with his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on her 70th anniversary on June 5, 2022. Image: Keystone/Roland Hoskins/Pool Photo via AP

"God bless you, dearest mom"

The Queen's life had been characterized by "remarkable changes", Charles reportedly said. Many would remember "moments of national significance" when thinking of the Queen, while others would recall a fleeting encounter, a smile or words of encouragement. "God bless you, dearest mom; you remain forever in our hearts and prayers."

The royal family celebrates the Queen's birthday with several events. The highlight is a reception at Buckingham Palace. In addition to charities, some of Britain's oldest citizens, who will also be 100 years old on April 21, are also invited.

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