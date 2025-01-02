Karen Spencer and her husband Earl are currently in a legal battle over an alleged affair Getty Images

Countess Karen Spencer accuses her husband Charles of having an affair with an archaeologist. The allegations have led to a legal battle that is due to go to court in the spring.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Charles Spencer abruptly ended his 13-year marriage to Karen Spencer via text message, leading to a public legal battle.

Karen Spencer accuses her husband of having an affair with archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, who was involved in work on the Althorp estate, since 2021.

Charles Spencer and Dr. Jarman deny the allegations, while the case is now to be settled in court. Show more

Charles Spencer (60), Princess Diana's brother, is said to have had a "long-term affair" before leaving his wife via text message. Karen Spencer (52) feels "helpless and confused", writes the Daily Mail in reference to court documents.

These allegations are part of a defense in an ongoing lawsuit in which Dr. Cat Jarman (43) is suing the Countess for disclosing private information. Karen Spencer is said to have made Jarman's multiple sclerosis illness public - the doctor claims that she only disclosed it to the closest family circle.

The marriage of Count Charles Spencer and Countess Karen Spencer, which was concluded in 2011, ended abruptly in March of this year. According to court documents, Charles informed his wife of the end of their almost 13-year marriage by text message. The news hit the Countess particularly hard as she had given up her life in the US to devote herself to the Althorp estate and raising their daughter.

"Good luck Cat, you're in for a surprise"

Countess Spencer claims that the affair between her husband and Dr. Jarman has been going on since 2022, possibly even 2021. Dr. Jarman, who has been involved in excavations at the Althorp estate, is accused of destabilizing the family through her relationship with Count Spencer.

In an email to Dr. Jarman, the Countess expressed her disappointment and made it clear that she would not tolerate her presence on the estate as long as she lived there.

She also ended the email with the words: "Good luck Cat, you're in for a surprise. Having to deal with him full time is harder than being in London for a night or two here and there."

Countess has kept a low profile so far

Charles Spencer rejects his wife's accusations as absurd and emphasizes that she has ended the marriage. He plans to present evidence in the form of text messages to prove his innocence. Dr. Jarman is shocked by the allegations and stresses that the stress of the situation is affecting her health.

The case is still at an early stage and is expected to go to trial. Countess Spencer has so far refused to comment publicly and wants the case to be settled by the court.

